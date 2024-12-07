Taylor Swift Releases Book Full of Typos, Layout Issues

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) One of the most popular pop stars, Taylor Swift, recently released a book that even her fans criticized because it was full of typos and layout issues.

The Daily Wire reported that The Eras Tour Book, which includes a vinyl and CD version of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, was released on Black Friday and sold exclusively at Target for $39.99. As expected, Swift’s fans waited in line overnight to buy a copy, and the coffee table book became an instant bestseller, selling 814,000 copies over the holiday weekend.

However, fans now have buyer’s remorse after discovering that the book contains many typos. The Wire reported that Swift decided to publish the book herself instead of using one of the many publishing houses.

“I know I’m not the only one disappointed with the Eras Tour book, but I haven’t seen anyone else talk about the glaringly obvious grammatical errors and clunky sentences within the pages,” @emermore7 wrote, according to the news source. “I make this video with peace, love and a general frustration about how [easily] many of these problems could have been fixed with one more set of editing eyes. This book just had so much potential, and with a little tweaking, it could have been absolutely spectacular.”

Some of Swift’s fans went as far as to claim they were “blown away by the amount of grammatical mistakes [they] saw.”

“I saw so many, in fact, that I am seriously questioning if this book was even edited,” one of the fans stated, according to the Rolling Stones.

The Wire reported that, in addition to typos, Swift’s fans also complained about image layouts, blurry pictures and pages being printed upside down.

Some people on Twitter also criticized the fans for consistently consuming the content that Swift produces, even if she does something like selling an unedited book.

“What a great representation of her career,” @CC_superstar10 wrote. “I’ve even seen ‘swifties’ complaining that their book is printed upside down and [is of] poor quality. This girl keeps sh****ng in your face, and [you] are still buying.”