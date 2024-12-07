Judge Drops Charge Against Daniel Penny

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) New York City prosecutors were forced to drop the manslaughter charge against Daniel Penny on Friday after jurors said for the second time they couldn’t agree on a verdict in Penny’s case.



“I’ll take a chance and grant the people’s application,” Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley said, according to the New York Post.

Wiley also told the jury to return on Dec. 9 and deliberate the charge of criminally negligent homicide.

“Whether that makes any difference or not, I have no idea. But I’m going to direct you to focus your deliberations on count two,” he said. “Go home and think about something else.”

People on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news, celebrating what happened while criticizing New York City’s corrupt and biased judicial system.

“We are WAY through the looking glass now. The justice system in Manhattan is borderline Stalinist. The DA needs to go, and a federal civil rights investigation MUST come out of the new DOJ immediately. I plan to lobby the Trump administration hard for this. What a travesty,” New York City councilwoman Vickie Paladino wrote.

Conservative activist and commentator Robby Starbuck, who recently became famous for forcing woke corporations to drop their DEI policies, also pointed out that Penny should not be in the courtroom.

“Daniel Penny still faces multiple years in prison if they convict him of the lesser charge on Monday, but even if they don’t, this has been an absolute travesty. Daniel is a hero, and he should get the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” he wrote.

Donald Trump-supporting journalist Laura Loomer also stated that Penny is a “hero” who “did nothing wrong.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk also suggested that people should not celebrate the recent news because this is a “desperate bid to get [Penny] convicted on the second charge.”

“The whole move may well be illegal. New York is outrageously obsessed with putting an innocent hero in prison,” he wrote.