Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Sinema, Manchin Thwart Dems’ Plan to Hijack Agency Ahead of Trump Admin

'Democrats would have controlled the majority on the NLRB until 2026 if they had voted in favor...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key holdout vote on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, chairs a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., shut down the soon-to-be-powerless Democratic Party’s ploy to extend the term of Laura McFerran as chair of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) just before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. 

McFerran’s term is set to expire next week, but President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats sought to renominate her for an additional five years—well past Trump’s second term.

By blocking this renomination, Sinema and Manchin joined Republicans in allowing Trump the opportunity to appoint a Republican chair who will prioritize his America First agenda. 

NLRB currently has a Democratic majority with three board members, including those appointed by Biden: David M. Prouty and Gwynne A. Wilcox. The other member, Marvin E. Kaplan, is a Republican appointed during Trump’s first term. A second Republican position remains vacant. 

Democrats’ plan to renominate McFerran was underscored by reports that outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris was prepared to rush to the Senate in case her tie-breaking vote was required. The vote ultimately failed 50-49, with Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., being the only conservative not voting. 

As reported by The Hill, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., whined about the thwarted nomination, claiming, “It is deeply disappointing, a direct attack on working people, and incredibly troubling that this highly qualified nominee — with a proven track record of protecting worker rights — did not have the votes.” 

As reported by Axios, Manchin arrived at the Capitol after the vote had begun and voted, “No.” Vice President-elect and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio., rushed into Washington, D.C. from Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday morning to thwart the nomination.  

“He got on a plane to Washington specifically to be in the Senate for this vote,” a source told Semafor. 

As reported by the outlet, Democrats needed either Manchin or Sinema to join their caucus to install McFerran into the agency for the next five years.

The NLRB describes itself as an independent federal agency responsible for protecting workers’ rights to organize and determining whether they will have unions as their bargaining representatives.  

“The agency also acts to prevent and remedy unfair labor practices committed by private sector employers and unions,” it added. 

