Dems Allegedly Broke Law During 2024 Election

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Leftist organization ActBlue recently admitted that it didn’t automatically block donations made with foreign-bought gift cards until recently.

Just the News wrote in its exclusive report that this was a potentially significant revelation in a current investigation into whether China, Russia, Iran or Venezuela paid off candidates of the Democratic Party.

The news source learned that from House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

According to Just the News, ActBlue also stated that it updated its policies on Sept. 9 to “automatically reject donations that use foreign prepaid/gift cards, domestic gift cards, are from high-risk/sanctioned countries, and have the highest level of risk as determined,” by its solution provider, Sift.

“While this is a positive step forward, there is still more work to be done to ensure our campaign finance system is fully protected from fraud and unlawful foreign interference,” Steil told the news source. “The documents provided to the Committee also confirm that ActBlue still accepted these concerning payment methods in July, a period when Democrats raised a record number of campaign money before implementing these safeguards.”

Steil also told Just the News that politicians “must keep working to ensure that no foreign funds were illegally funneled into U.S. political campaigns during this election cycle” and “enact lasting reforms to prevent illicit contributions in future election cycles.”

“Advancing legislation like the SHIELD Act will permanently close these vulnerable loopholes and safeguard the integrity of our campaign finance system,” he said.

Many American politicians, including Steil, responded to the recent social media report.

“My investigation into ActBlue has uncovered the risk of foreign funding in our elections. According to newly obtained documents, ActBlue changed its policies to reject gift cards and donations from sanctioned countries. I’ll continue working to prevent foreign funding in elections,” he wrote.

My investigation into ActBlue has uncovered risk of foreign funding in our elections. According to newly obtained documents, ActBlue changed its policies to reject gift cards and donations from sanctioned countries. I’ll continue working to prevent foreign funding in elections. https://t.co/V5BJgvHwyH — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) December 10, 2024

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also stated that ActBlue’s discovered actions were “illegal.”

“Our work here is just getting started,” he wrote.

BREAKING: ActBlue was accepting foreign gift cards until September. This is ILLEGAL. The @HouseAdmin Committee will continue this important investigation into ActBlue next Congress. Our work here is just getting started. https://t.co/ffDc5I7j4H — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 11, 2024

Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., also criticized the FBI and the Justice Department for not taking action.

“It’s all corrupt… Dems that benefited from this should NOT be seated in the 119th Congress… @SpeakerJohnson, you know what to do! Any Dem that benefited from this breach in our elections should not hold their office as they were elected with foreign money!” he wrote.

Where is the FBI on this? Hey Merrick Garland where is your DOJ and the sector of public integrity? care to comment? It’s all corrupt… Dems that benefited from this should NOT be seated in the 119th Congress…@SpeakerJohnson you know what to do! Any Dem that benefited from… https://t.co/3EXdLuAuDE — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 12, 2024

