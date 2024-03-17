Sick: Harris’s Stepdaughter Caught Fundraising for Hamas-tied Group… Again

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Ella Emhoff, the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, was caught fundraising for a Gaza-based United Nations group allegedly involved in the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7.

In a now-deleted post on her Instagram account, Emhoff, whose stepmother is Vice President Kamala Harris, shared a fundraising link to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Emhoff deleted the post only after the New York Post inquired about it. Her promotion of the UNRWA came two months after the Biden-Harris administration halted funding to the controversial group pending an investigation into its ties to Hamas.

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff publicly raising money for relief group allegedly tied to Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel https://t.co/NDEVeFejqr pic.twitter.com/T4XzWDuHFt — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2024

Hillel Neuer, the executive director of the nonprofit United Nations watchdog, criticized Emhoff’s promotion of the embattled UN-related group.

“We urge Ms. Emhoff to go on the website of UN Watch and read our reports showing how UNRWA teachers and school principals systematically promote and encourage Jihadi terrorism and the slaughter of Jews,” Neuer told the Post.

UNRWA is under scrutiny after reports implicated at least 450 of its employees in extremist groups in Gaza. At least 12 UNRWA workers were involved int the Hamas-led violence against Israeli citizens on Oct. 7. 1,200 individuals were killed that day.

Hamas tunnels were discovered beneath the agency’s Gaza headquarters, and UNRWA allegedly provided electricity to the terror group. Additionally, a UNRWA teacher reportedly housed a released Israeli hostage.

Following reports of UNRWA’s alleged ties to terrorism, President Joe Biden suspended U.S. funding to the entity, after it had already received at least $730 million. This decision came after Biden initially reversed a Trump administration ban on U.S. funding to UNRWA, as reported by the Post.

This would mark the second time Emhoff is caught promoting groups tied to the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip. In November 2023, she came under fire after telling her then-315,000 Instagram users to donate to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

Emhoff’s promotion of UNRWA comes less than a week after her father, who is Jewish, and Harris were associated to an alleged racist, elite country club in Los Angeles, where allegations of drug abuse, nepotism, and sexual harassment were left unaddressed.

Moreover, Harris faced criticism for echoing Hamas’s demands for an immediate cease-fire in Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli forces seek the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Emhoff did not immediately respond to questions from Headline USA via Instagram regarding whether she still supports UNRWA or whether she was aware of the allegations against the group.

Headline USA was unable to reach a spokesperson at IMG Models, the model agency representing Emhoff, as their New York offices were closed prior to publication.