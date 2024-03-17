Quantcast
NYFD Boss Heckled During St. Patrick's Parade for Targeting Pro-Trump Firefighters

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A fired-up group of pro-Trump demonstrators scolded Laura Kavanagh, the commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City on Saturday.

The incident comes amid widespread scrutiny of Kavanagh and the NYFD following an investigation into newly promoted firefighters who booed Attorney General Letitia James during a graduation ceremony earlier this month.

Among the hecklers, one man shouted, “You suck! Firefighters are the hunters.” Another exclaimed, “Hunting Kavanagh gotta go.” 

But Kavanagh appeared unbothered, waving at the crowd while seemingly disregarding the pro-Trump activists. 

“These are heroes,” a third man said, seemingly referring to NYFD firefighters. The chants of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” rang out in unison as she passed through the crowd that was positioned in front of Trump Tower.

Video footage, first reported by Fox News and FreedomNews.tv, showed numerous MAGA supporters gathered with flags, signs and images of the former president. 

Less than two weeks ago, footage of a NYFD graduation ceremony went viral, capturing James stepping onto the stage to begin a speech, only to be met with resounding boos from the crowd.

Attempting to restore order, albeit unsuccessfully, James appealed, “Oh, c’mon, we’re in a house of God. Simmer down. Thank you for getting it out of your system.” 

Despite her efforts, the firefighters continued to chant “Trump! Trump! Trump!” disrupting her speech. 

The NYFD responded to the heckling by launching an investigation a week later, as revealed in a leaked memo circulated among local firehouses.

The memo urged those involved in disrupting James’s speech to come forward, warning of potential identification through security footage. 

“These actions reflected very poorly upon us and diminished the dignity of the occasion. … Instead of news reports talking about the accomplishments of our members, it talked about the politics and our poor behavior,” the memo stated. 

The incident comes amid heightened attention on James, following a significant ruling against the Trump Organization, resulting in a $350 million civil judgment against Trump.

