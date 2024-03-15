(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, have found themselves embroiled in controversy as members of an elite country club currently facing serious allegations of racial discrimination.

The Los Angeles-based club, known as the Hillcrest Country Club, is at the center of a scathing lawsuit filed by attorney Alexander Winnick and his brother Matthew Winnick.

The lawsuit, which has gained attention for its disturbing accusations, slams the club as a “racist aristocracy” with “depraved standards.”

Harris, who has acknowledged the club as one of her favorite places in California, is quoted at the beginning of the lawsuit: “In times like this, silence is complicity.”

The Daily Mail initially reported on the lawsuit, highlighting the involvement of notable figures like former presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon, who have been pictured at the exclusive club.

Allegations of sexual abuse, drug use and depositions are also mentioned in the Los Angeles lawsuit against the exclusive members-only country club. The lawsuit alleged that the club discriminates against non-Jewish individuals.

The plaintiffs clainm that the club discriminates against non-Jewish individuals. According to the lawsuit, the country club was founded in 1920 “for the Jewish community” that has “refused admission to women and severely limited admission to non-Jewish members.”

Despite the disturbing allegations rocking the club, Harris and Emhoff, who is Jewish, have openly bragged of her likeness to ii. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the couple listed the country club among their favorite places in California.

“Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, recently sat down with The Times for their first joint interview since Harris took office,” the LA Times reported on Jan. 7, later listing the country cub.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages, according to the Mail.

The news of the lawsuit comes more than a week after Harris demanded an “immediate ceasefire” by Israeli military forces in the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip. Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, and other left-wing extremists have urged for a ceasefire since the terror group invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7.