‘Seditious Six’ Wife of Russia-Hoax Plotter Oversaw DOJ’s Dud Durham Investigation

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Efforts to investigate the Russia-gate hoax during the first Trump administration may have been derailed by one of the members of the notorious “Seditious Six,” according to a prominent Russia-gate victim and Soviet scholar.

Svetlana Lokhova—who was falsely smeared as a Russian honeytrap to Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the first national security adviser for the Trump administration—said the wife of Biden’s national security adviser had a lead role in thwarting the investigation of special council John Durham, in part to cover for her husband.

The allegation centers around Maggie Goodlander, who served as a counselor to Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland and later as a deputy assistant attorney general overseeing the antitrust division of the Justice Department.

Goodlander, now a Democrat congresswoman from New Hampshire, is also married to Jake Sullivan, a top surrogate for Hillary Clinton who subsequently became President Joe Biden’s national security adviser.

The two married in 2020 at a ceremony chock full of deep-state operatives including Clinton, Biden CIA Director William Burns, Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Biden Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

Tony Blinken organised the 2020 Biden laptop CIA interference letter. Bill Burns is next to him in this picture Jake Sullivan, the groom, was Biden’s National Security Advisor and effectively ran “Biden” Sullivan’s wife, seditionist Maggie Goodlander, ran Biden’s DoJ with Lisa… https://t.co/knt9CLdWh6 pic.twitter.com/dKPkvTgbMB — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 29, 2025

As Lokhova noted in a series of recent posts on social media, Sullivan likely was one of the masterminds in crafting the Russia hoax while serving as a top policy adviser for Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign.

WHO IS JAKE SULLIVAN, THE MAN BEHIND THE CONSPIRACY TO OVERTHROW PRESIDENT TRUMP? Jake Sullivan served as a key advisor to Hillary Clinton, including as her Deputy Chief of Staff at the State Department and senior policy advisor during her 2016 presidential campaign, where he… pic.twitter.com/nGJwiQP1j1 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 11, 2025

“Sullivan conspired with Hillary’s lawyers Marc Elias and Michael Sussmann, along with Hillary campaign advisors, to manufacture the Russiagate lies via the Steele Dossier and other means, and to feed them to the FBI and the media,” Lokhova wrote.

“… After the 2016 presidential election, Sullivan participated in the conspiracy to overthrow President Trump,’ she added. “This included participating in meetings with Soros– and Hoffman-financed Daniel Jones, a former aide to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and Glenn Simpson and his partner Peter Fritsch of Fusion GPS, as part of the 2017-2018 effort to impeach President Trump for the manufactured ‘Russia ties.’”

Sullivan—a former State Department aide to Clinton who also had his hands dirty in the Benghazi and email scandals—additionally helped to devise the parallel Alfa Bank hoax that the White House used to spy on Trump.

Sussmann, a lawyer with the deep-state friendly Perkins Coie firm, was one of only three individuals indicted as part of the Durham investigation. However, he was eventually acquitted by a Washington, D.C., jury of making false statements to the FBI about the Alfa Bank hoax.

The other two individuals indicted by Durham also got off lightly. Igor Danchenko, a top source for the phony Steele Dossier, was acquitted of lying to the FBI.

Kevin Clinesmith, a low-level FBI attorney, pleaded guilty to falsifying documents that would have provided exculpatory evidence for Trump associate Carter Page on a surveillance application to the secretive FISA court. However, he received no jail time and was given only 12 months probation by corrupt D.C. Judge James Boasberg. Clinesmith even had his law license reinstated by the D.C. Bar Association, despite the serious nature of his crime.

Following Biden’s installation as president, the Durham investigation—which many already suspected was being slow-walked to exceed the statute of limitations—ultimately fizzled out.

“Special Counsel Durham had all this evidence about Jake Sullivan and co trying to overthrow President Trump with the fake Russiagate lies in 2016-2018,” Lokhova noted. “But the Durham investigation came to nothing. There were no high-profile arrests.”

While conflicts of interest abound in the interwoven world of D.C.’s deep-state operatives (such as Boasberg’s uncanny ability to land many of the Trump-connected cases, despite his obvious Trump Derangement Syndrome), Goodlander’s marriage to Sullivan almost certainly helped to undermine any serious efforts on Durham’s part.

According to Lokhova, Goodlander was, in fact, “overseeing the Durham investigation” until it ended in May 2023.

The documents released this year by Trump’s current director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, have confirmed that key players in the Obama and Biden administrations had direct knowledge of the Russia hoax and conspired to weaponize it against Trump.

A long-hidden annex to the Durham report that was released in August likewise revealed that the Obama administration directly pressured the FBI to downplay Clinton’s email scandal ahead of the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, lest there be any doubt about Goodlander’s agenda, she confirmed her seditious impulses with the release of a controversial video in November urging military service-members to defy orders from Trump officials that they disagreed with politically by claiming them to be “illegal.”

Not surprisingly, the Seditious Six video, like the original Russia hoax, also has the fingerprints of billionaire oligarch George Soros on it, with some suggesting it may be the opening salvo in yet another attempted domestic color revolution.

🚨 BREAKING: It's been revealed that a nonprofit linked to George Soros is fomenting sedition within the military around the same time a "script" went out to Democrat members of Congress urging rebellion within the ranks against President Trump. There are also links to ANTIFA.… pic.twitter.com/1S4roMD4Vk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.