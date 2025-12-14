Sunday, December 14, 2025

Report: DOJ May Charge Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin w/ Anti-Christian Hate Crime

'They are trying to shove a square peg into a round hole...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Tyler Robinson, who is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department is considering charging alleged Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson with an anti-Christian hate crime, according to NBC News.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, NBC reported Saturday that the justification for charging Robinson with a hate crime largely hinges on his alleged motivation to kill Kirk over his views about transgender people.

“Robinson’s partner is trans, and authorities have produced text messages from the suspect to his partner saying he was motivated to kill Kirk because he had ‘enough of his hatred,’” NBC reported.

Charging a hate crime would allow the DOJ to take action in a case that otherwise solely under state jurisdiction. Robinson did not cross state lines, and other potential federal statutes, like the stalking charge brought against alleged United Healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, do not appear to apply, NBC reported.

And while there’s widespread agreement that Robinon’s alleged actions constitute domestic terrorism, there are no federal domestic terrorism laws on the books.

NBC’s sources cast doubt on the hate crime strategy.

“They are trying to shove a square peg into a round hole,” one of the people familiar with the federal investigation told NBC.

Robinson had his first in-person court hearing Thursday, where lawyers largely argued about media access to the proceedings. Robinson’s attorneys also revealed that they filed a sealed motion to disqualify Utah County prosecutors from the case.

Robinson has not yet entered a plea. His next hearing is set for January.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

