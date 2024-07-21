Quantcast
Saturday, July 20, 2024

Secret Service Confesses to Denying Trump’s Security Requests Pre-Assassination Attempt

'In some instances where specific Secret Service specialized units or resources were not provided...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd during a campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe scandal-marred Secret Service has admitted to denying President Donald Trump’s requests for enhanced security before the assassination attempt on July 13. 

Disturbingly, this announcement comes just days after the federal agency denied reports that Trump had sought additional bodyguards to protect his life. 

“There’s an untrue assertion that a member of the former president’s team requested additional resources and that those were rebuffed,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi falsely claimed the day after the shooting. 

Despite these denials, sources who spoke anonymously to the New York Times on Saturday confirmed that Trump had made such requests in the two years leading up to the incident in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

At a Trump rally in the Bronx, Secret Service officials expressed significant concerns about the lack of metal detectors, which caused delays in admitting attendees. Other officials were worried about picnic tables that allowed attendees to stand and have a clearer aim at the president. 

At a massive rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, the Secret Service denied requests for more trained dogs to search the area. Approximately 100,000 people attended the rally, making it one of the largest political rallies in recorded history. 

Faced with this new information, Guglielmi stated that when there is a need for increased security, they rely on state and local law enforcement officials. 

“In some instances where specific Secret Service specialized units or resources were not provided, the agency made modifications to ensure the security of the protectee,” Guglielmi said. “This may include utilizing state or local partners to provide specialized functions or otherwise identifying alternatives to reduce public exposure of a protectee.” 

This revelation comes as Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faces growing calls to resign following the apparent security failures at the Trump rally. 

Cheatle is expected to testify before Congress on Monday. 

