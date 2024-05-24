LOL: CNN Shocked at Massive Pro-Trump Crowd in the Boogie Down Bronx

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Liberals at CNN were comically surprised when former President Donald Trump drew a massive crowd of supporters at a Thursday rally in the Bronx, New York.

CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes expressed her astonishment at the support for Trump in one of the bluest districts in the country.

“Certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country,” Holmes told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, as reported by Fox News and seen in a video shared by the Trump campaign on Twitter.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect,” she added.

Even CNN is admitting President Trump's rally in the Bronx was a massive success: "Certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XScfuQmnVa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

Trump’s appearance in the Bronx drew approximately 25,000 individuals, far surpassing the roughly 3,500 people expected to attend, according to Fox News.

Trump is currently in New York City facing his criminal trial on charges brought by Alvin Bragg, the radical, leftist Manhattan district attorney.

Holmes told Cooper that, unlike past rallies, the Bronx crowd seemed to have gathered organically and that the attendees were residents.

“I’ve gone to a lot of these rallies across the country, and there are often people who travel hundreds of miles to see Donald Trump and they’re not necessarily part of the community,” she continued. “However, one of the things that I found was that there were a lot of people here that were actually from the Bronx.”

As expected, some leftists were upset by the Trump rally, Holmes explained.

“You had people saying he doesn’t belong here,” the CNN correspondent said.

She then continued, “But you also had a number of voters who told me that they had supported Biden in 2020. They were very unhappy, particularly with the state of the economy and they were looking for alternatives, namely former President Donald Trump.”