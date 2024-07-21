Quantcast
Saturday, July 20, 2024

Trump’s Doctor Delivers Major Health Update: ‘An Absolute Miracle’

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and the Trump campaign have issued a significant update on President Donald Trump’s health following the failed assassination attempt: Trump is doing better than ever. 

In a statement to Headline USA, Jackson confirmed that Trump’s wound from being grazed by a bullet is healing as expected. The bullet produced a 2-cm wide wound extending down to the cartilaginous surface of his ear. 

“There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear,” Jackson wrote. “The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly.” 

Jackson noted that due to the vascular nature of the ear, there is ““still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place.” He also mentioned that the wound did not require stitches. 

Shortly after the attempt on his life, Trump was treated at Butler Memorial Hospital, near the rally where the shooting occurred. 

“They provided a thorough evaluation for additional injuries that included a CT of his head,” Jackson added. “He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him.”

Concluding, Jackson added, “I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed.” 

Since then, Trump has re-emerged with renewed energy, making a strong case for four more years in the White House at speeches at the Republican National Convention and another rally in Michigan.

The former president has called for nationwide unity and has received the endorsement of former rivals, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. 

“I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear, Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period. Our country is at a critical moment.,” Haley said in a powerful speech at the Republican National Convention. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
