Sunday, May 12, 2024

Trump’s Roasting of ‘Fool’ Biden Draws 100K Supporters in ‘Biggest Rally Yet’

'He’s a fool, he’s not a smart man. He never was...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd during a campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attacks against embattled President Joe Biden at a Saturday campaign rally, touted as “the biggest” by his campaign thus far.

Addressing a crowd of approximately 100,000, Trump wasted no time after taking the stage, accompanied by the anthem of Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA. 

“You could take the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, and add them up .. and they haven’t done the damage to our country that this total moron has done,” Trump said, as reported by the New York Post.

“He’s a fool, he’s not a smart man. He never was,” Trump lambasted Biden’s perceived lack of mental acuity.

“He was considered stupid. I talk about him differently now because now, the gloves are off,” the former president continued, intensifying his critique of his Democratic opponent. “He’s a bad guy … he’s the worst president ever, of any country. The whole world is laughing at him, he’s a fool.” 

According to estimates from the Trump campaign and other sources cited by the New York Post, between 80,000 and 100,000 individuals attended the rally—surpassing any previous record for a campaign rally in New Jersey. 

Trump received endorsements from NFL icons Lawrence Taylor and Ottis Jerome Anderson at the event.

The monumental rally and endorsements arrive as Trump maintains his momentum leading up to the 2024 general election, where he is poised to challenge Biden once again. 

During his address, Trump laid out his vision for New Jersey voters, declaring, “If Joe Biden wins this election, the middle class loses, New Jersey loses. But if Trump wins, the middle class wins, the people of low income really start winning again, and you’re all going for the American Dream.” 

