Tuesday, July 2, 2024

RFK Conveniently Hit w/ Sex Assault Claims as Dems Seek Biden Replacement

'I have so many skeletons in my closet...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing disturbing accusations of sexual assault and animal cruelty, according to Vanity Fair. 

The outlet claimed that Kennedy Jr. sexually assaulted his children’s babysitter, Eliza Cooney, in the late 1990s. Additionally, the magazine reported that the environmentalist attorney may have eaten a cooked dog.

“My back was to the door of the pantry, and he came up behind me,” Cooney told the magazine, recalling the purported sexual assault. “I was frozen. Shocked.”

Cooney refused to pursue civil charges against Kennedy Jr. and only chose to expose her story because of Kennedy Jr.’s candidacy.

The allegations come as the Democratic Party is informally seeking a viable alternative to President Joe Biden following his humiliating performance in a recent presidential debate with former President Donald Trump. 

The claims are likely to further tarnish Kennedy Jr.’s already controversial reputation within the Democratic Party, which has criticized him as a vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist. 

Despite the attacks, Kennedy Jr.’s policies, along with his vice presidential nominee, suggest that he is not too far from Biden in terms of leftist ideology. 

In response to the allegations in an interview on the Breaking Points podcast, Kennedy Jr. said he was “not a church boy” and admitted to having a “rambunctious youth.” 

He added, “I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they all vote, I could run for king of the world. This Vanity Fair article is recycling 30-year-old stories.” 

Kennedy Jr. has been frequently in the news cycle after unsuccessfully seeking the Democratic nomination for president in the 2024 election. He has since left the party and is now running as an Independent. 

Biden, the presumed nominee, is facing mounting calls to quit the race amid concerns that if he stays, former President Donald Trump would have an easy path back to the White House. 

