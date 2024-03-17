Quantcast
Saturday, March 16, 2024

RFK Jr.’s Shocking Running Mate Pick: A Threat to Kamala Harris?

'The Democrats are frightened that I'm going to spoil the election for President Biden...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence Mal in Philadelphia. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy has reportedly selected his running mate ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

Kennedy Jr. will be joined by none other than Nicole Shanahan, a prominent California attorney, entrepreneur and former wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin – as reported by news outlet Mediaite.

Shanahan’s selection dispels long-held rumors that Kennedy Jr. initially considered NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers as his running mate, which purportedly drew the ire of the presidential candidate’s donors.

Shanahan is no stranger to Kennedy Jr., as she reportedly paid for Kennedy Jr.’s viral Super Bowl ad. The presidential ad was inspired by his uncle, John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential Jingle campaign spot.

According to Shanahan’s LinkedIn profile, she is the founder and president of the Bia-Echo Foundation, a private organization dedicated to investing in criminal justice reform, reproductive equality and environmental sustainability. 

Shanahan was married to Brin from 2018 until 2023. Notably, Brin is the former president and co-founder of Google and has a staggering net worth that surpasses $112.8 billion.

She was embroiled in accusations of having a romantic relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. Both parties have vehemently denied the claims.

Shanahan is now set to join Kennedy Jr.’s campaign, which presents an electoral threat to the sinking re-election campaign of President Joe Biden. 

Kennedy Jr. first ran for the Democratic nomination but left the party amid allegations that the DNC rigged the primary process to help Biden.  

He now portrays himself as a threat to both Biden and Trump. However, despite his claims, Trump maintains a commanding lead in several pre-election polls. 

 “The Democrats are frightened that I’m going to spoil the election for President Biden,” he said during a campaign rally in October 2023. “The Republicans are frightened that I’m going to spoil it for President Trump. The truth is, they’re both right.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
