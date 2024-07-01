Biden Family Makes Final Call on 2024 Exit as New Health Issues Revealed

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden family has decided on President Joe Biden’s potential withdrawal from the 2024 race following concerns over his health and fitness to govern as exposed during his Thursday CNN debate.

On Sunday, the president’s family—including First Lady Jill Biden, their children and grandchildren—urged him to remain in the race, despite growing calls from within his party for him to step down.

Their decision, first reported by the New York Times, came after an apparent emergency meeting at Camp David following what has been described as a “bloodbath” during the debate against Trump.

On Thursday, millions of Americans witnessed the real Biden: an 81-year-old man struggling to defend his record, stand straight and even walk.

According to the Times, the family is aware of the scandal but still holds on to the hope that Biden can fool Americans into believing he can govern for another four years. By 2028, Biden would be 86 years old.

One of the individuals urging Biden to remain in the race is Hunter Biden, the embattled and convicted first son, who is also facing an imminent trial over his tax affairs.

Also, one of Biden’s grandchildren suggested they could persuade social media influencers to back the president’s shaky re-election campaign.

The decision to stay in the race coincides with the emergence of several disturbing reports about the lengths the White House goes to shield Biden from public view.

Biden is reportedly dependably aware only from 10 am to 4 pm, a strikingly small window of time for the job of commander-in-chief. Anything scheduled outside that window is likely to be marred with gaffes, reported Axios.

The same outlet reported on Sunday that the White House has barred the residence’s staffers from assisting Biden. At one point, butlers were blocked from aiding Biden after he allegedly became overheated.