DNC Escalates Attack on RFK Jr. w/ ‘Vague’ FEC Complaint

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Democratic National Committee has targeted yet another Democratic opponent of President Joe Biden in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

In a letter submitted to the Federal Election Commission, the DNC accused Robert F. Kennedy of illegally coordinating with a super PAC to gather signatures in exchange for access to Democratic primary privileges.

“Put simply, to qualify for the ballot under state law, American Values 2024 must coordinate its activity with Mr. Kennedy and his campaign in a way that violates federal campaign finance laws,” the DNC wrote Friday in an 11-page letter.

American Values 2024, a pro-RFK Jr. super PAC, declared in December that it was allocating $15 million to collect signatures on behalf of Kennedy Jr., thereby granting him access to 15 states.

The DNC alleges that such an alliance constitutes a violation of the Federal Campaign Act of 1972 and is urging the FEC to “seek such monetary, declaratory or injunctive relief as necessary to remedy these violations.”

In response, Kennedy Jr. rebuffed the DNC’s claims in a fiery tweet, accusing them of attempting to sabotage his presidential bid.

“As President Biden’s cognitive competence comes under attack by the mainstream media, the DNC is doubling down on its strategy of keeping viable, non-Trump, candidates off the ballot,” Kennedy Jr. claimed.

“The DNC’s disenfranchised cartel today filed a vague and specious claim against our campaign for allegedly colluding with the American Values Super PAC,” he added.

Kennedy Jr. initially announced his Democratic candidacy in April 2023 but chose to exit the party in October of the same year, deciding to run as an independent instead.

The DNC’s threat against Kennedy Jr. comes as non-Republican primary challengers accuse the party apparatus of hindering any legitimate alternative to the scandal-plagued President Joe Biden.

Author Marianne Williamson suspended her primary candidacy on Wednesday, just three days after accusing the DNC of suppressing her. Dean Phillips, also a Democrat, claimed that the Biden camp blackballed him from media outlets.

Cornel West, a Green Party candidate and self-described left-wing activist, criticized the DNC as being “beyond redemption” in a damning interview last year.