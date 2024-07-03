Quantcast
Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Biden Team Accuses Critics of ‘Election Interference’ as Donors Demand Money Back

'We have talked about making sure we're protecting elections and making sure there's no undue influence. This was undue influence by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution or an attempt to influence...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden
Joe Biden delivers the Memorial Day Address at the 156th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) People involved in Joe Biden’s presidential campaign defended him by accusing suddenly critical mass media of “election interference” after the propagandists started questioning whether Biden could survive another four years in the White House.

The Biden campaign also attacked angry Democratic donors who demanded a refund of their money after witnessing Biden’s disastrous performance, the Independent reported.

In response, Biden campaign chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon dismissed the reasonable concerns that Biden is too old to run for reelection during a Zoom call with hundreds of upset party donors on July 1, 2024, CNN reported.

“He’s probably in better health than most of us,” Dillon said.

One of the participants during the meeting criticized O’Malley Dillon by saying that her comment was “offensive” and “dismissive.” Another participant said that it was “disappointing” that the campaign would continue to downplay their concerns.

In addition to dismissing their donors’ valid concerns, the Biden caretakers also attacked propaganda outlets that suddenly started saying that Biden should leave the race because he is too old and senile, even though not so long ago they were doing everything possible to present Biden in the best way possible.

Joe Biden’s campaign accused the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board of “undue influence” over the presidential election after it published a piece titled, “It’s time for Biden to pass the torch,” the Post Millennial reported.

“This wasn’t a bad night. It was confirmation of the worst fears of some of Biden’s most ardent supporters. Biden deserves a better exit in public life than the one he endured when he shuffled off the stage on Thursday night,” the board wrote.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and a current Biden’s senior advisor said that she was “very disappointed with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution” after they published the anti-Biden op-ed.

“We have talked about making sure we’re protecting elections and making sure there’s no undue influence. This was undue influence by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution or an attempt to influence. Editorial boards are supposed to honor fair elections. I don’t think it’s fair when an editorial board with ten people sitting in a room are trying to influence an election, especially in a state like Georgia where there’s already been discussions about influencing elections,” she said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Allies May Formally Nominate Him a Month Early to Stave Off Challengers
Next article
RFK Conveniently Hit w/ Sex Assault Claims as Dems Seek Biden Replacement

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com