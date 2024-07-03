Biden Team Accuses Critics of ‘Election Interference’ as Donors Demand Money Back

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) People involved in Joe Biden’s presidential campaign defended him by accusing suddenly critical mass media of “election interference” after the propagandists started questioning whether Biden could survive another four years in the White House.

The Biden campaign also attacked angry Democratic donors who demanded a refund of their money after witnessing Biden’s disastrous performance, the Independent reported.

In response, Biden campaign chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon dismissed the reasonable concerns that Biden is too old to run for reelection during a Zoom call with hundreds of upset party donors on July 1, 2024, CNN reported.

“He’s probably in better health than most of us,” Dillon said.

One of the participants during the meeting criticized O’Malley Dillon by saying that her comment was “offensive” and “dismissive.” Another participant said that it was “disappointing” that the campaign would continue to downplay their concerns.

In addition to dismissing their donors’ valid concerns, the Biden caretakers also attacked propaganda outlets that suddenly started saying that Biden should leave the race because he is too old and senile, even though not so long ago they were doing everything possible to present Biden in the best way possible.

Joe Biden’s campaign accused the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board of “undue influence” over the presidential election after it published a piece titled, “It’s time for Biden to pass the torch,” the Post Millennial reported.

“This wasn’t a bad night. It was confirmation of the worst fears of some of Biden’s most ardent supporters. Biden deserves a better exit in public life than the one he endured when he shuffled off the stage on Thursday night,” the board wrote.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and a current Biden’s senior advisor said that she was “very disappointed with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution” after they published the anti-Biden op-ed.

“We have talked about making sure we’re protecting elections and making sure there’s no undue influence. This was undue influence by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution or an attempt to influence. Editorial boards are supposed to honor fair elections. I don’t think it’s fair when an editorial board with ten people sitting in a room are trying to influence an election, especially in a state like Georgia where there’s already been discussions about influencing elections,” she said.