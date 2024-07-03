AOC Plots Impeachment Revenge against Supreme Court Justices

(Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced on Monday that she would file articles of impeachment against several Supreme Court justices after the bench issued a ruling granting partial immunity to former President Donald Trump.

“Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture,” she wrote on X. “I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.”

The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control.

She did not specify which justices she would target with impeachment articles. But she has been vocally critical of justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, both of whom have been targeted by leftist activists for alleged ethics violations.

Last year, for example, Ocasio-Cortez claimed Thomas should be impeached for taking trips with a Republican donor.

“I believe that we should pursue the course [of impeachment],” she said at the time. “And if it is Republicans that decide to protect those who are breaking the law, then they are the ones who then are responsible for that decision. But we should not be complicit in that.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. U.S. found that Trump can claim “absolute” presidential immunity from prosecution for “actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority” and “presumptive immunity” for other “official” acts while in office, but not for “unofficial” acts outside of office.

It then tossed the matter to the lower courts to determine which acts qualify as “official” or “unofficial.”

Ocasio-Cortez is not the only Democrat to melt down over the Supreme Court’s ruling.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., also argued the ruling “sets a dangerous precedent” and vowed to lead “aggressive oversight and legislative activity with respect to the Supreme Court to ensure that the extreme, far-right justices in the majority are brought into compliance with the Constitution.”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., who was one of the impeachment managers in the House’s failed attempt to convict Trump of plotting an insurrection, appeared to herself advocate for an insurrection against the judiciary.

She falsely suggested that the decision authorized President Joe Biden to use the military to “take out” the conservative justices—a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers.

“President Biden, acting within the scope of his official duties, could dispatch the military to take out the conservative justices on the Court” – Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) These are the people who call us a threat to Democracy. @FBI @CapitolPolice pic.twitter.com/z1auJHnoF1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2024

The Biden administration previously caught flak after reports surfaced that Attorney General Merrick Garland had authorized the assassination of Trump during the FBI’s dubious October 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago as part of its efforts to score points ahead of the midterm elections.

Several other prominent Democrat thought-leaders have also floated similarly dangerous suggestions, including social-media influencer Harry Sisson, whose call for Biden to assassinate Trump following the “presidential immunity” decision may have prompted the 21-year-old TikToker to be investigated by the Secret Service.