REPORT: Hunter Biden Interviewed By Special Counsel Investigating Joe’s Mishandling of Classified Docs

(Headline USA) Hunter Biden was one of the roughly hundred people interviewed by special counsel Robert Hur, who is investigating President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, according to reports.

Hur’s investigation has been ongoing for nearly a year, and is expected to result in a detailed report within the next few months. He has interviewed multiple Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, White House aide Steve Ricchetti and former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Hur also reached out to Hunter BIden’s attorneys to conduct an interview, which reportedly took place over two days at the White House.

Hunter Biden lived on and off at his father’s Delaware residence, where dozens of classified documents were discovered. His presence in the home raised concerns given the fact that he was involved in multiple foreign business deals at the time, and could have been given access to confidential information while it was stored in the Biden’s home.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) expressed concern in a letter to the White House earlier this year that “President Biden stored classified documents at the same location his son resided while engaging in international business deals with adversaries of the United States.”

Comer also asked the White House to turn over visitor logs from Biden’s Delaware residences to confirm who else might have had access to the sensitive material. The White House claimed in response that no such visitor logs exist.

Hur is not expected to bring charges against the president or Hunter Biden.

Comer, however, is leading a three-pronged investigation into Joe Biden, which focuses in part on the president’s mishandling of classified information. Just this week, the Oversight Committee subpoenaed a number of current and former aides to the president regarding his mishandling of classified documents.