Kamala Admits to Sexual Harassment of Male Reporters in ‘Viagra,’ ‘Ovaries’ Speech

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Many Americans may find themselves questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent statements, which some might deem odd and imprudent.

Most recently, Harris made headlines with her crude remarks about genitalia, in a failed attempt to peddle for the abortion.

During a campaign event in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Harris shared an anecdote about a situation where she cautioned reporters regarding her use of explicit language when discussing abortion.

“I’m so fed up with this sometimes because you know I’m on the road full-time talking about this and other issues,” Harris told singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who hosted the event.

Expanding on the incident, Harris recounted, “When I went to a reproductive clinic it was a long day and press was there and I said, ‘Let me just tell you. You guys are going to have to be ready for this ready for certain language and I said very loudly: Ovaries!’”

Agreeing with Harris, Lee Ralph enthusiastically added, “Fallopian tubes!”

Harris chuckled in response, “Fallopian tubes, right?”

“Uterus!” chimed in Lee Ralph.

Continuing the exchange, the vice president mentioned, “Fibroids,” referring to muscular tumors that can develop in the uterus.

Harris admitted that the male reporters seemed uncomfortable with her remarks.

“It was the funniest thing for me at least,” she noted. “The women reporters started laughing. All the men reporters look down.”

In support of Harris, Lee Ralph emphasized the alleged importance of using crude language when addressing abortion.

“We’ve got to have these conversations out loud. Being a woman is not something to be ashamed of,” she said.

Later in her speech, Lee Ralph brought up the issue of Viagra, stating, “If a man can get Viagra, I need health care too.”

Harris’s comments come amid her efforts to elevate abortion as a central issue in the struggling reelection campaign of both herself and her scandal-laden boss, President Joe Biden.