Mom Group Urging Boycott of Macy’s Parade over Trans Performers

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A group of mothers has urged conservatives to boycott the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, which recently announced that it would promote a number of transgender performers, the Daily Mail reported.

A petition has gathered over 29,000 signatures already, with the signers being opposed to the non-binary and transgender festival that is reportedly planned.

Notably, Broadway performing transgenders Justin David Sullivan and Alex Newell will make a special appearance at the parade in order to shove wokeness in the faces of Americans.

Sullivan identifies as a “trans non-binary” singer; Newell, as “gender nonconforming.”

Monica Cole, director of One Million Moms, started the campaign to reject the politicized parade.

According to Cole, the movement is “picking up traction.” She has also encouraged people to stop shopping at Macy’s.

Cole released a statement arguing that the store chain is blatantly attempting to smuggle partisan politics into entertainment.

“Conservatives have signed urging Macy’s to no longer push the LGBTQ agenda in the name of entertainment,” she wrote.

For Cole, the decision by woke Macy’s executives leaves conservative families with no choice but to stop engaging with the company’s antics.

“By including non-binary performers, potentially exposing millions of viewers to this liberal nonsense, Macy’s is leaving conservative families with no other choice than to not watch this parade and no longer patronize their stores either,” she said.

Cole also accused the department store of “pushing the gay agenda during prime-time” and therefore ensuring that the parade and entertainment is “no longer family-friendly.”

Cole’s group is a subsidiary of the American Family Association, a traditional group that considers itself to be on the front lines of the culture war.

The association has been successful enough that it has been labeled a “hate group” by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center.

Still, Cole remains optimistic.

“The petition warning will only gain speed as Thanksgiving Day approaches,” she concluded.