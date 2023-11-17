Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

Mom Group Urging Boycott of Macy’s Parade over Trans Performers

'By including non-binary performers, potentially exposing millions of viewers to this liberal nonsense, Macy's is leaving conservative families with no other choice than to not watch this parade...''

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Justin David Sullivan
Justin David Sullivan / IMAGE: YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A group of mothers has urged conservatives to boycott the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, which recently announced that it would promote a number of transgender performers, the Daily Mail reported.

A petition has gathered over 29,000 signatures already, with the signers being opposed to the non-binary and transgender festival that is reportedly planned.

Notably, Broadway performing transgenders Justin David Sullivan and Alex Newell will make a special appearance at the parade in order to shove wokeness in the faces of Americans.

Sullivan identifies as a “trans non-binary” singer; Newell, as “gender nonconforming.”

Monica Cole, director of One Million Moms, started the campaign to reject the politicized parade.

According to Cole, the movement is “picking up traction.” She has also encouraged people to stop shopping at Macy’s.

Cole released a statement arguing that the store chain is blatantly attempting to smuggle partisan politics into entertainment.

“Conservatives have signed urging Macy’s to no longer push the LGBTQ agenda in the name of entertainment,” she wrote.

For Cole, the decision by woke Macy’s executives leaves conservative families with no choice but to stop engaging with the company’s antics.

“By including non-binary performers, potentially exposing millions of viewers to this liberal nonsense, Macy’s is leaving conservative families with no other choice than to not watch this parade and no longer patronize their stores either,” she said.

Cole also accused the department store of “pushing the gay agenda during prime-time” and therefore ensuring that the parade and entertainment is “no longer family-friendly.”

Cole’s group is a subsidiary of the American Family Association, a traditional group that considers itself to be on the front lines of the culture war.

The association has been successful enough that it has been labeled a “hate group” by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center.

Still, Cole remains optimistic.

“The petition warning will only gain speed as Thanksgiving Day approaches,” she concluded.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Democrat Who Misled about Residency Could Hand Va. Senate to GOP
Next article
REPORT: Hunter Biden Interviewed By Special Counsel Investigating Joe’s Mishandling of Classified Docs

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com