Report: Biden’s Personal Secret Service Agent Investigated Man Who Posted about Laptop

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Signal published a report this week about the Secret Service investigating a man for showing “unusual interest” in the Biden family, despite the man not making any actual threats of violence.

The report raises troubling questions about the Secret Service’s investigation of what appears to be First Amendment-protected activity. But perhaps even more interesting is that the report reveals who conducted the investigation into the Biden poster: Secret Service agent John Mazza, whose contact info appears in Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.”

According to The Daily Signal, Mazza used to work in the Secret Service division that provides protection to the vice president, the position Joe Biden held from 2009 until 2017, as well as some of the vice president’s family members.

EXCLUSIVE: Secret Service Investigated Twitter User's 'Unusual Interest' in Biden Family Via Colin Aamot:https://t.co/trsYu6jS9t — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) May 6, 2024

“Hunter Biden’s possession of Mazza’s contact information in his laptop should have set off alarm bells. Such a situation is extremely irregular, a former Secret Service agent who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Daily Signal,” the outlet reported.

“The former Secret Service agent speculated that the younger Biden may have gotten this contact information if Mazza had led one of the agency’s protective details and provided it to the president’s son or other relatives under protection.”

Mazza, who is now retired, reportedly declined to comment on the situation.

His involvement aside, The Daily Signal revealed that the man who was investigation had posted content that was more comical than threatening.

For instance, one of the man’s posts reportedly joked that he planned to “invade the White House and get pics of Biden in his ‘Depends,’” referring to a brand of adult diaper.

The man also made posts about court martialing the heads of the Pentagon and major federal agencies, and giving them the death penalty.

The man’s posts, and the Secret Service’s investigation, occurred in 2022.

The Daily Signal reported that it’s unclear whether the Secret Service ever interviewed the Army veteran or conducted the corroborating interviews. The publication has the man’s identity but declined to reveal it on the basis that he wasn’t criminally charged, and could not be reached for comment.

“In order to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not discuss the means and methods used to conduct matters of protective intelligence,” Secret Service spokesperson Alexi Worley told The Daily Signal on Monday afternoon. “We can confirm that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.