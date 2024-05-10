Hunter Biden’s Smoking Gun?: Seen with Sean Penn at Lavish Members-Only Club

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Despite facing a potential 42 years in federal prison, Hunter Biden was recently seen with Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn outside a members-only luxury club in Malibu, California.

In photos released by the New York Post, the worries-free Biden sported a blue jean jacket, Ray-Ban-like glasses and what appeared to be a black hat adorned with the Californian flag’s logo.

Accompanying him was Penn, cigarette in hand, directly engaging with the camera.

The setting? The exclusive Little Beach House Malibu, the luxurious club infamous for its hefty annual fees of up to $10,000.

Hunter Biden hangs with Sean Penn at Malibu’s swanky Soho House amid court setback https://t.co/gmflfRwEjy pic.twitter.com/XVD3dNKy5H — New York Post (@nypost) May 9, 2024

Membership details for Biden and Penn remain unclear. A receptionist at the Malibu-based Soho House hung up twice on Headline USA’s request for comment.

According to the New York Post, Biden hosted Penn at a Southern California residence before being spotted at the lavish club.

Biden and Penn’s friendship dates back to 2010 when associates of the first son sought Penn’s involvement in aid efforts following the Haitian earthquake, the outlet reported.

The duo also allegedly attended a soirée at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington in December 2022.

Biden’s appearance follows the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals rejecting his defense attorney’s bid to delay the trial for three felony charges linked to an alleged illegal gun purchase.

The gun charge arises from falsified paperwork regarding a firearm purchase, where Biden allegedly misrepresented his drug use.

In addition, Biden faces a nine-count indictment, including three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor tax offenses.

Furthermore, Biden deliberately allegedly neglected to pay tax penalties for the years 2016 through 2019 in a timely manner.

Prosecutors claim he circumvented tax withholding procedures for his company by diverting funds outside the payroll system.

This is in addition to failing to file his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time and submitting false business deductions in 2018.

If convicted, Biden could be sentenced to up to 25 years for the gun offense and 17 years for the tax charges.