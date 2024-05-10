Quantcast
Friday, May 10, 2024

Hunter Biden’s Smoking Gun?: Seen with Sean Penn at Lavish Members-Only Club

'Accompanying him was Penn, cigarette in hand, directly engaging with the camera...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at the O'Neill House Office Building for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2024. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, May 9, that Biden's case on firearms charges should move forward. The ruling sets the stage for the trial to begin next month in Delaware. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Despite facing a potential 42 years in federal prison, Hunter Biden was recently seen with Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn outside a members-only luxury club in Malibu, California. 

In photos released by the New York Post, the worries-free Biden sported a blue jean jacket, Ray-Ban-like glasses and what appeared to be a black hat adorned with the Californian flag’s logo.  

Accompanying him was Penn, cigarette in hand, directly engaging with the camera.

The setting? The exclusive Little Beach House Malibu, the luxurious club infamous for its hefty annual fees of up to $10,000.

Membership details for Biden and Penn remain unclear. A receptionist at the Malibu-based Soho House hung up twice on Headline USA’s request for comment.

According to the New York Post, Biden hosted Penn at a Southern California residence before being spotted at the lavish club.

Biden and Penn’s friendship dates back to 2010 when associates of the first son sought Penn’s involvement in aid efforts following the Haitian earthquake, the outlet reported.

The duo also allegedly attended a soirée at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington in December 2022. 

Biden’s appearance follows the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals rejecting his defense attorney’s bid to delay the trial for three felony charges linked to an alleged illegal gun purchase. 

The gun charge arises from falsified paperwork regarding a firearm purchase, where Biden allegedly misrepresented his drug use.

In addition, Biden faces a nine-count indictment, including three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor tax offenses.

Furthermore, Biden deliberately allegedly neglected to pay tax penalties for the years 2016 through 2019 in a timely manner.

Prosecutors claim he circumvented tax withholding procedures for his company by diverting funds outside the payroll system. 

This is in addition to failing to file his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time and submitting false business deductions in 2018. 

If convicted, Biden could be sentenced to up to 25 years for the gun offense and 17 years for the tax charges. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump: Jews Who Voted for Biden ‘Should Be Ashamed of Themselves’
Next article
Kamala Admits to Sexual Harassment of Male Reporters in ‘Viagra,’ ‘Ovaries’ Speech

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com