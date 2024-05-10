Trump: Jews Who Voted for Biden ‘Should Be Ashamed of Themselves’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump recently said that American Jews who plan to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 election should be ashamed of themselves.

Trump’s comment came during his latest response to Biden threatening to withhold aid to Israel if it launches a major military offensive in Rafah, the Times of Israel reported.

“What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful. He’s totally abandoned Israel. I guess he feels good about it because he did it as a political decision. You have to do the right decision, not the political decision,” Trump said outside the New York chambers of his “hush-money” trial for allegedly paying a porn star to keep quiet about a sexual encounter they allegedly had during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Trump then said that Jews who plan to vote for Biden should be ashamed of themselves.

“If any Jewish person voted for Joe Biden, they should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

As it was previously reported, Jewish people started to realize that the Left not only was not on their side but also hated them, which resulted in Jews expressing their desire to vote for Trump instead of Biden in the upcoming election.

Trump’s comments came after Biden’s administration paused its shipment of thousands of bombs to Israel, despite Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s previously saying that the U.S. commitment to Israel remains “ironclad,” the Independent reported.

“We are currently reviewing some near-term security assistance shipments in the context of the ongoing events in Rafah,” Austin said earlier this week.

Trump also previously criticized the Biden administration and Democrats, in general, by saying that they hate Israel, CBS News reported.

“I actually think they hate Israel. I think they hate Israel. And the Democrat Party hates Israel,” Trump told his former aide, Sebastian Gorka.