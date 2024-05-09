Quantcast
Thursday, May 9, 2024

Illegal Immigrants Refuse to Leave Tent City in Denver, Send Officials List of Demands

'No more verbal or physical or mental abuse will be permitted from the staff, including no sheriff sleeping inside & monitoring 24/7—we are not criminals & won’t be treated as such...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Denver
Illegal immigrants camp out in Denver's Diamond Hill. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) A group of illegal immigrants in Denver set up a tent city this week and said they would not leave it until city officials met a list of their demands, including free housing and “culturally appropriate” groceries, local outlet KDVR reported.

Denver Human Services notified the illegals this week that they needed to leave the encampments they set up near train tracks and under a bridge, relocating instead to more permanent shelters funded by the city.

The immigrants responded with their own notification that they would not leave the area until Mayor Mike Johnston agreed to 13 demands.

Those demands include unlimited shower access, free immigration lawyers, free housing and free groceries provided by the city. Among them:

  • “Migrants will cook their own food with fresh, culturally appropriate ingredients provided by the City instead of premade meals—rice, chicken, flour, oil, butter, tomatoes, onions, etc.”
  • “Shower access will be available without time limits & can be accessed whenever”
  • “Medical professional visits will happen regularly & referrals/connections for specialty care will be made as needed”

The illegals also insisted the city provide them with “connection to employment support, including work permit applications for those who qualify.”

Additionally, the illegals demanded privacy within the city’s shelters once moved there, writing, “No more verbal or physical or mental abuse will be permitted from the staff, including no sheriff sleeping inside & monitoring 24/7—we are not criminals & won’t be treated as such.”

A spokesperson for Denver Human Services, Jon Ewing, said the city just wanted “to get families to leave that camp and come inside,” and promised the migrants would at least receive “three square meals a day” and the freedom to cook for themselves.

“At the end of the day, what we do not want is families on the streets of Denver,” Ewing said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Former Obama Adviser Blasts Biden’s ‘Terrible’ Economic Messaging

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com