Illegal Immigrants Refuse to Leave Tent City in Denver, Send Officials List of Demands

(Headline USA) A group of illegal immigrants in Denver set up a tent city this week and said they would not leave it until city officials met a list of their demands, including free housing and “culturally appropriate” groceries, local outlet KDVR reported.

Denver Human Services notified the illegals this week that they needed to leave the encampments they set up near train tracks and under a bridge, relocating instead to more permanent shelters funded by the city.

The immigrants responded with their own notification that they would not leave the area until Mayor Mike Johnston agreed to 13 demands.

Those demands include unlimited shower access, free immigration lawyers, free housing and free groceries provided by the city. Among them:



“Migrants will cook their own food with fresh, culturally appropriate ingredients provided by the City instead of premade meals—rice, chicken, flour, oil, butter, tomatoes, onions, etc.”

“Shower access will be available without time limits & can be accessed whenever”

“Medical professional visits will happen regularly & referrals/connections for specialty care will be made as needed”

The illegals also insisted the city provide them with “connection to employment support, including work permit applications for those who qualify.”

Additionally, the illegals demanded privacy within the city’s shelters once moved there, writing, “No more verbal or physical or mental abuse will be permitted from the staff, including no sheriff sleeping inside & monitoring 24/7—we are not criminals & won’t be treated as such.”

A spokesperson for Denver Human Services, Jon Ewing, said the city just wanted “to get families to leave that camp and come inside,” and promised the migrants would at least receive “three square meals a day” and the freedom to cook for themselves.

“At the end of the day, what we do not want is families on the streets of Denver,” Ewing said.