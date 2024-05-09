Quantcast
Thursday, May 9, 2024

Former Obama Adviser Blasts Biden’s ‘Terrible’ Economic Messaging

'If he doesn't win this race, it may not be Donald Trump that beats him. It may be his own pride...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Former Obama adviser David Axelrod blasted President Joe Biden this week, arguing the president’s economic messaging was a “terrible mistake.”

Axelrod was responding to a sit-down Biden did on Wednesday with CNN’s Erin Burnett, who grilled Biden on the state of the economy and voters’ disapproval of the way he’s handled it.

Biden attempted to boast about his economic record during the interview, claiming he’s “already turned it around.”

He also dismissed polls cited by Burnett in which Americans list the economy as their top concern.

“The idea that we’re in a situation where things are so bad … When I started this administration, people were saying there’s gonna be a collapse in the economy,” Biden insisted.

“We have the strongest economy in the world,” he continued. “Let me say that again: in the world.”

Axelrod, however, warned Biden’s message would fall on deaf ears.

“I don’t understand this,” the Democratic strategist said during a follow-up panel discussion with Burnett.

“I don’t understand—all these months later, you know, I thought they spent $25 million mistakenly last fall touting Bidenomics and making the same argument that the president is making here.” 

The media recently began to take note of the Biden campaign’s quiet de-emphasis of the term, which it has boldly tried to appropriate for itself from what had been a conservative pejorative by confusing the public into thinking that the economy was in good shape.

“It was a bad call to use that term,” said Drew Westen, a psychology professor at Emory University and Democrat messaging consultant, according to USA Today. “At that time, people were seeing the Biden economy as the inflation economy.”

The failed effort not only underscored the economic failures, thus, but also the administration’s brazen attempts at gaslighting the public on a wide array of issues—something that Biden has continued to do, even falsely claiming during the CNN interview that inflation was at 9% when he took office.

In reality, it was at 1.4%, as Fox Business reported. However, it quickly shot up after he assumed office, Biden’s his failed energy policies and vaccine mandates exacerbated a supply-chain crisis.

Axelrod noted that Biden would be wise to attempt to empathize with the economic hardships many Americans were experiencing as a result of his mismanagement.

“He is a man who’s built his career on empathy. Why not lead with the empathy?” Axelrod said. “And I think he’s making a terrible mistake… If he doesn’t win this race, it may not be Donald Trump that beats him. It may be his own pride.”

Biden’s own former chief of staff, Ron Klain, made a similar criticism of his former boss during a meeting with Democratic strategists last month.

“There’s too much talking about bridges and not enough about eggs and milk,” Klain said. “Like I tell you, if you go into the grocery store, you go to the grocery store and, you know, eggs and milk are expensive, the fact that there’s a f***ing bridge is not [inaudible].”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fulton County Exposed for Double-Scanning Ballots in 2020 During Ga. Hearing
Next article
Illegal Immigrants Refuse to Leave Tent City in Denver, Send Officials List of Demands

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com