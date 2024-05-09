Quantcast
Thursday, May 9, 2024

Fulton County Exposed for Double-Scanning Ballots in 2020 During Ga. Hearing

'With over 140 violations of election laws and rules, it would be a travesty not to refer this to the Attorney General and let this ride...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Georgia Election Board
Georgia Election Board / IMAGE: @realLizUSA via Twitter

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The Georgia State Election Board has demanded that Fulton County implement an independent election monitor ahead of the 2024 election after it was discovered that the county scanned thousands of ballots twice during its 2020 recount, Just the News reported.

The state board, in a 2-1 vote, both administered an official admonishment and determined that Fulton County had to comply with its demands after county officials showed themselves to be either incompetent or fraudulent.

Still, the investigators maintained that, despite the double-counting anomaly, Democrat Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump in the state.

Biden’s certified victory had him winning by 11,779 votes in the hotly disputed race, which in many ways continues to resonate in ongoing lawfare suits against Trump as the two candidates gear up for a November rematch.

According to a Georgia Recorder report, election board member Ed Lindsey Jr. initiated the motion Tuesday to issue the reprimand and to appoint the monitor for the upcoming election.

“My purpose here is not to let it ride but to move this matter forward so that we can have some assurance regarding the 2024 election,” said Lindsey, a former Republican lawmaker.

Lindsey’s election board colleague Janice Johnston, also a Republican appointee, voted against the motion on the grounds that the investigation did not go far enough, letting Fulton County off the hook too easily.

“With over 140 violations of election laws and rules, it would be a travesty not to refer this to the Attorney General and let this ride,” Johnston noted.

An election integrity group called VoterGA concurred with Johnston, issuing a statement arguing that the state election board failed because it did not refer “the most important case in its history” to state Attorney General Chris Carr for investigation and prosecution.

According to VoterGA cofounder Garland Favorito, a referral to the AG’s office is “standard practice” in such situations.

He noted that nearly 60,000 ballots were in dispute as part of the underlying complaint from which the violations stemmed.

Charlene McGowan, general counsel for the office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, admitted at the hearing that Fulton County may have failed to follow proper procedure.

However, according to VoterGA and other critics, McGowan also concealed some of the most important details.

“As long as we have the paper ballot, we have the paper trail that accurately reports the voter’s choice,” McGowan claimed, adding that county officials “used improper procedures during the recount of the presidential contest.”

But she failed to note that Fulton County officials had refused to let the general public view the ballots.

In fact, previous reports suggested that the county may have illegally destroyed some of its paper ballots shortly after the election in spite of—or perhaps because of—concerns that some of the digital images appeared to show double scans of the same ballot or register other irregularities that would potentially invalidate them.

Although the board’s refusal to make the criminal referal likely shut the door on prospects of accountability for bad actors in the last election, hope remained strong that the coming election could right those past wrongs.

Joseph Rossi—one of the two individuals whose complaint triggered the initial investigation—delivered a speech at the hearing  slamming Fulton County officials for their failure to run a smooth and secure election and expressed his relief that his efforts were finally vindicated.

“It has now been factually proven both the hand audit. . . and the Certified Machine Count were both found to be in violation of Georgia Election Law,” Rossi said.

In addition to Fulton County’s election monitor, the state also issued a raft of reforms strengthening election integrity—three of which were signed into law this week Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

The first bill will require that all ballots be watermarked; the second, that election workers be United States citizens; and the third, that QR codes be eliminated from ballots and that procedures be eased to allow for more third-party election oversight.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hunter Biden Could Stand Trial Next Month after Court Rejects Appeal on Gun Charge
Next article
Former Obama Adviser Blasts Biden’s ‘Terrible’ Economic Messaging

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com