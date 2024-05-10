Quantcast
Thursday, May 9, 2024

Stormy Daniels Says She Is Crazier Now, Admits Telling Trump Story Was for Money

'I’m significantly more crazy now than I was before...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Stormy Daniels testifies on the witness stand as a promotional image for one of her shows featuring an image of Trump is displayed on monitors in Manhattan criminal court. / GRAPHIC: Elizabeth Williams via AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was discovered that Stormy Daniels, the porn actress at the center of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg‘s prosecution against Donald Trump, was motivated by a need for constant attention, greed, petty vindictiveness, and mental illness. 

Shortly after Trump was charged with falsifying business records to cover up alleged “hush money” payments to Daniels just days before the 2016 election, the porn actress acknowledged in a 2023 interview that her mental health had declined, New York Magazine‘s Intelligencer reported in its lengthy biographical sketch.

“I’m significantly more crazy now than I was before,” Daniels said.

Additionally, Daniels admitted as much in her court testimony, confirming to Trump’s defense attorney, Susan Necheles, that she was motivated to “get the story out and make some money.”

Another thing that needed to be pointed out was Daniels constantly changing her story, with the newest iteration suggesting her encounter with Trump was nonconsensual because Trump was bigger than her, even though she previously stated that she was the aggressor.

“[S]he recounts details about insulting him, or making him change out of his pajamas, or instructing him to bend over so she could spank him… she had thought of her standoff with Trump as a battle of egos between two equals, and she had felt that she had won,” the news source reported.

Daniels also tried to present herself as the victim of grave injustice, even though there is no evidence of that being the case, according to a person who knew her personally.

“Her mindset is that this is a justice system that hasn’t protected her, and yet she’s here spending her money, her own time and taking time off work and risking her safety to show up for a legal system that didn’t show up for her,” Daniels’s friend said.

