Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Writing Autobiography in Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Who were Jeffrey Epstein’s clients? Who was Epstein working for? And did the multimillionaire sex trafficker really kill himself?

Followers of the Epstein saga may soon get answers—though probably not truthful ones—to those questions from his partner-in-crime, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Daily Mail reported Sunday that Maxwell is working on a “tell-all” autobiography in prison. Maxwell was found guilty of child sex trafficking in December 2021, and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment last June.

“Maxwell, 62, has urged prison pals to ignore anything they hear about the recently released trove of court documents naming Epstein’s associates and outlining new details of his warped grooming empire,” the Daily Mail reported, citing an anonymous source.

“The disgraced socialite has promised to share ‘the truth’ in an upcoming book she’s been obsessively working on while serving her 20-year sentence at FCI Tallahassee in Florida.”

According to the Daily Mail, Maxwell is aiming to have her forthcoming memoir clear her and “prove she didn’t do anything wrong.”

“Max says the documents in the news are all false or misinformation. The truth will only come out when her book does,” the Daily Mail’s source reportedly said.

“She’s bragging about how great it will be but it sounds like the same old lies she has told a thousand times. She really thinks she hasn’t done anything wrong and that her charges will be dropped when people read it.”

After her conviction, Maxwell broke her silence last January, when she said in an interview that she believes Epstein was murdered in the New York Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting his own trial for sex-trafficking charges.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked, and I wondered, ‘How did this happen?’ Because I was sure he was going to appeal, and I was sure he was covered by the non-prosecution agreement,” Maxwell told British reporter Jeremy Kyle of TalkTV.

The non-prosecution agreement referenced by Maxwell was a sweetheart deal Epstein signed with the Department of Justice in 2008, in which he pleaded guilty to a state charge of procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18. Epstein was housed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Stockade, and was reportedly allowed to leave the jail on “work release” for up to 12 hours a day.

After the Miami Herald published an expose on Epstein and his non-prosecution agreement in late 2018, Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019.

Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging, but his lawyers contested that claim. Skeptics point to malfunctioning surveillance cameras, sleeping guards, and broken bones in Epstein’s neck as indications that his death was something other than suicide.

Because of Epstein’s extensive fraternization with high-profile politicians and celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Terry McAuliffe, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates, some claim that Epstein’s death was actually a hit job to silence him.

