Leftist ‘Fact-Checker’ Snopes Reverses Claim that Backwards is Forward

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Snopes, a so-called fact checking service dedicated to adjusting facts to support leftist narratives, claimed last week that President Joe Biden did not wear a hardhat backwards while posing with members of a labor union, despite photos of Biden wearing the hat backwards.

After facing much criticism, Snopes reversed its initial claim that Biden’s backwards hat was actually forward, Townhall reported.

Nothing like having a beer with some great union workers and ⁦yes, that would be @JoeBiden⁩ in Superior, Wisconsin. ⁦@AFLCIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/caMGiRXjPe — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 25, 2024

In the since-altered initial claim, Snopes argued that Biden, joined by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., wore the hat properly while he visited an AFL–CIO meeting in Superior, Wisconsin, last week to unveil a $5 billion infrastructure scheme.

Thus, it marked claims that Biden had made yet another gaffe “false.”

However, after receiving much mockery for creating false “facts,” Snopes revoked the false rating and now considers the claim that Biden wore the hat incorrectly to be “true.”

According to an editor’s addendum on the Snopes site, the fact-checking service “received a ton of comments in a very short time challenging our assumption that wearing a hard hat ‘backwards’ means wearing it with the brim facing to the rear, and ‘forwards’ means wearing it brim to the front.”

The editors further admitted that they were persuaded to alter the rating given the soundness of the argument that backwards is different from forwards.

“The claim ‘President Joe Biden wore a hard hat backwards during a photo op with union construction workers in Superior, Wisconsin’ is true, and this fact check has been re-rated as such. Thanks to all who argued on behalf of this correction.”

Naturally, it has taken the full force of the corporate media and its allies to cover up as many Biden gaffes as possible throughout his tenure as president.

From aides going to great lengths to shield the president from the public eye, to his numerous verbal and physical falterings, Biden continues to demonstrate his inability to speak coherently: