Quantcast
Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Red Cross, Other NGOs Offer Detailed Maps of Migration Routes for Illegals

'Diversity, equity, and inclusion are inextricably linked to the success of our medical humanitarian mission...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Illegal immigrant caravan routes
Illegal immigrant caravan routes / IMAGE: @realmuckraker via Twitter

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As the immigration crisis worsens, American-based non-governmental organizations, known as NGOs, have been handing out maps of detailed immigration routes to illegal immigrants entering America, the Independent Sentinel reported.

The maps, which detail the various routes across central America to aspiring illegal immigrants, were initially discovered by the journalism website, Muckraker.

One map was distributed by Amigos Del Tren, or, Friends of the Train—an allusion to a freight train that illegals often ride on their way to the U.S. southern border.

Another map was distributed by the Red Cross, and it shows similar routes, including information about the various stops at which one can find shelter or food.

The Red Cross pamphlet also included information on how to stay healthy, as well as one’s “political rights” when engaged in illegal border crossing.

Of course, the Red Cross has long committed itself to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion by using diverse talent to “a culture of belonging that acknowledges and appreciates all talents and backgrounds, and received recognition for our efforts.”

The Red Cross was joined by another group of medical professionals who are now trying their hand at globalist politics: Doctors Without Borders.

The group provides immigrants with an extremely detailed map of the various place across Mexico to eat, sleep or otherwise inhabit while on the way to America.

The map also details some American places just across the border that may be desirable locales for illegal immigrants.

According to its website, Doctors Without Borders is an “impartial” organization that recognizes “that diversity, equity, and inclusion are inextricably linked to the success of our medical humanitarian mission.”

Not to be outdone, the United Nations International Organization of Migration also created a map of the various organizations across Mexico that can provide “services” to immigrants on their way to America.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump’s ‘Rot in Hell’ Christmas Message Befuddles and Bemuses
Next article
Kanye West Apologizes to Jews for His Previous Remarks

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com