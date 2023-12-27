Quantcast
Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Trump’s ‘Rot in Hell’ Christmas Message Befuddles and Bemuses

Whether it’s liberals wishing shoppers “happy holidays” or conservatives telling Americans to “rot in hell,” there’s plenty of divisive holiday rhetoric on both sides of the partisan divide...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Donald Trump Heritage Foundation
President Donald Trump delivers keynote speech at the Heritage Foundation's annual leadership conference. / IMAGE: The Heritage Foundation via YouTube

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump fired off several Truth Social posts on Christmas Eve, targeting President Joe Biden, special counsel Jack Smith and expressing regret over the current state of the nation.

Trump posted several messages to the platform, all in capital letters, according to Salon.

“JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME,” Trump wrote. “AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY???”

A second post questioned why the Jan 6 committee destroyed evidence and created a false report, strategically leaving out specific portions of the day and statements made by Trump.

“THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS, TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, SCREWED UP IN AFGHANISTAN, & JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME,” Trump added, “AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY??? IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

Smith and his team faced a recent setback when the Supreme Court rejected a request to speed up questions of Trump’s presidential immunity from prosecution for allegedly committing federal crimes while in the White House.

Trump also wished the special counsel a “Merry Christmas” the following day.

“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA,’” he wrote.

He continued, calling out world leaders and pointing out several failures of the Biden administration such as open borders, inflation, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, increased taxes, dependence on other countries for energy, involvement in international conflicts and more, and telling them to “rot in hell.”

Conservatives ran with the conclusion to his lengthy post; Democrats took the opportunity to make him seem vindictive.

Many expressed shock that Trump would share such a message on Christmas day.

