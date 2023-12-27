Kanye West Apologizes to Jews for His Previous Remarks

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kanye West, who is also known as Ye, posted a photo with Hebrew text on Instagram on Dec. 25, 2023.

West posted an apparent apology on the social media platform that was written entirely in Hebrew on a white background. According to the Jerusalem Post, in the apology, West expressed his regret for “unplanned outbursts caused by [his] words or actions.”

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity,” the post said.

The news about West’s apology came after he’s been spreading some anti-Jewish rhetoric, which resulted in him obtaining the title “Anti-Semite of the Year” in 2022 by the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism.

Among the most infamous anti-Jewish things that West said was his rhetoric during the well-known appearance on Alex Jones’s show where he was spreading conspiracy theories about Jews and saying that he loved Adolf Hitler, a remark that left even Jones stunned.

In addition to that, West went on another anti-Jewish rant in Las Vegas on Dec. 15, 2023, according to numerous media reports and footage taken of the incident.

“It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” West screamed at one point in the video, according to the Post.

It wasn’t clear what he was referring to in his remark because, as of 2021, the population of the United States was five and a half times that at 331.9 million people, the World Bank reported. In 2023, the Jewish Agency for Israel similarly claimed that there are only 15.3 million Jewish people in the world, which is also a far cry from the 60 million claimed by West, but in the opposite direction.