Rashida Tlaib Snubs Kamala as Arab American Support Drifts to Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an embattled member of the leftist so-called Squad, declined to throw her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris during a Detroit rally on Friday.

Tlaib is one of the few top Democrats withholding support from Harris as she battles President Donald Trump in November. Instead, Tlaib urged her supporters to turn out to vote, all while snubbing Harris.

“Don’t underestimate the power you all have,” she said, as reported by The Detroit News and the New York Post. “More than those ads, those lawn signs, those billboards, you all have more power to turn out people that understand we’ve got to fight back against corporate greed in our country.”

Tlaib has been a controversial critic of the Biden-Harris administration’s Middle Eastern policies, accusing the scandal-plagued government of turning a blind eye to the crisis in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, has faced accusations of promoting anti-Semitic rhetoric against Israel, as the Jewish state seeks to rescue hostages taken to the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

REPORTER: "Do you regret using the phrase 'from the river of the sea'? It's used by terrorists to call for the genocide of the Jewish people." RASHIDA TLAIB: *ignores* REPORTER: "Are you antisemitic?" TLAIB: *ignores*

As reported by the Washington Examiner, other Democrats not backing Harris are Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine; Mary Peltola, D-Ark; and Josh Harder, D-Calif.

On Friday, Tlaib drew attention to down-ballot races, calling on Democrats to support Michigan Supreme Court candidates Kyra Harris Bolden and Kimberley Thomas. “We’ve got to make sure that the nonpartisan part of the ballot gets filled in,” Tlaib added.

Tlaib’s snub comes as Trump gains support within Michigan’s Arab American community, receiving endorsements from influential leaders in Dearborn—the U.S. city with the largest Arab American population.

Also on Friday, Trump visited Dearborn, where supporters met with with applause. Many of those individuals likely include disillusioned Democrats who have threatened not to vote or vote third party in 2024.

Trump just made history by becoming the first candidate to visit the majority-Arab city of Dearborn, Michigan. The locals totally LOVED him. "As Arab Americans, we unite against the betrayal of those in power… We look to a Trump presidency with hope, envisioning a…"

See some of the Arab Americans who have announced their support for Trump in recent weeks:

Members of the Arab & Muslim community in Michigan just got on stage at the Trump rally to publicly endorse him. "We as Muslims stand with President Trump because he promises peace NOT…"