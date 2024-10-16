Quantcast
Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Top Arab Restaurant Owner in Dearborn Goes Public w/ Trump Endorsement

'Not only do we fully endorse him, we encourage you, the community to go out and vote for him...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump secured a high-profile endorsement from a prominent Arab American restaurant owner in Dearborn, Michigan, ahead of the November election.

Ali Aljahmi, the owner of one of the Dearborn, Michigan’s most popular Yemeni restaurants, publicly backed Trump in a video posted Monday.

This endorsement dealt a major blow to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is struggling to maintain support among Arab Americans amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Aljahmi, whose family has run the Sheeba franchise in Michigan, cited Trump’s economic and immigration policies as key reasons behind his endorsement. 

He also emphasized that Trump is uniquely positioned to bring peace in a world fraught with international conflicts. 

“We believe that your voice matters in our community, and that’s why we are voting for Donald J. Trump,” Aljahmi said in a video posted Monday to Sheeba Restaurant’s Instagram account. “Not only do we fully endorse him, we encourage you, the community to go out and vote for him.” 

 

He continued: “He has a proven record of building the economy, securing our borders and not only putting the people first but putting America first. We want peace, and we believe that he’s the only candidate that can make that peace a reality.” 

The video, which features professional editing and graphics, ends with Aljahmi urging his followers: “Go out and let your voices be heard. Let’s bring back the prosperity that we need in this country, and make America great again.” 

With a recent AARP poll showing Harris and Trump in a dead heat in Michigan, the Arab American vote could be a deciding factor in determining the state’s 15 electoral votes. 

