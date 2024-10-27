Mich. Arab American Leaders Back Trump as Dearborn Locals Rebuke Kamala

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) It has been a good weekend for President Donald Trump in Michigan.

Trump received the endorsement of influential Arab American leaders in Michigan on Saturday as the BBC aired a segment from Dearborn, where locals voiced their opposition to Vice President Kamala Harris.

At a rally in Novi, Michigan, Trump invited several Arab Americans to join him on stage, with Belal Alzuhiry, an Iman, unequivocally endorsing Trump.

“We as Muslims stand with President Trump because he promises peace,” Alzuhiry said in viral videos shared on X. “He promises peace not war. We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine.”

Later in his speech, Alzuhiry added, “We as Muslims support this man because we believe that he will be a president for all Americans, embracing every race, color and religion. We are with President Trump because we want a strong border.”

Meanwhile, the BBC interviewed several Dearborn residents about their thoughts on the 2024 presidential election. None offered positive remarks about Harris or the Biden administration.

“I’m not just voting for Trump. I am endorsing him and telling my community to vote for him as well,” said a woman wearing a keffiyeh wrapped around her neck. She described herself as a left-wing Democrat.

When the BBC reporter asked her why she is actively backing Trump, she said, “Because I believe there has to be accountability. Harris is going to continue the same, exact policies under Biden.”

The BBC affirmed that all the interviewees were Democratic voters. Watch the full exchange below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

These remarks come as Trump and Harris battle to win Michigan in the November election.

Arab Americans were once considered a strong Democratic bloc. However, many have rebuked the Biden-Harris administration over what they see as a failure to maintain peace in the Middle East.

The FiveThirtyEight average polling shows Harris receiving 47.6 percent of support, while Trump is getting 47.2, a virtual tie with a difference of just 0.4 points.