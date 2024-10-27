Quantcast
Sunday, October 27, 2024

Mich. Arab American Leaders Back Trump as Dearborn Locals Rebuke Kamala

'I’m not just voting for Trump. I am endorsing him and telling my community to vote for him as well...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) It has been a good weekend for President Donald Trump in Michigan. 

Trump received the endorsement of influential Arab American leaders in Michigan on Saturday as the BBC aired a segment from Dearborn, where locals voiced their opposition to Vice President Kamala Harris. 

At a rally in Novi, Michigan, Trump invited several Arab Americans to join him on stage, with Belal Alzuhiry, an Iman, unequivocally endorsing Trump. 

“We as Muslims stand with President Trump because he promises peace,” Alzuhiry said in viral videos shared on X. “He promises peace not war. We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine.” 

Later in his speech, Alzuhiry added, “We as Muslims support this man because we believe that he will be a president for all Americans, embracing every race, color and religion. We are with President Trump because we want a strong border.” 

Meanwhile, the BBC interviewed several Dearborn residents about their thoughts on the 2024 presidential election. None offered positive remarks about Harris or the Biden administration. 

“I’m not just voting for Trump. I am endorsing him and telling my community to vote for him as well,” said a woman wearing a keffiyeh wrapped around her neck. She described herself as a left-wing Democrat. 

When the BBC reporter asked her why she is actively backing Trump, she said, “Because I believe there has to be accountability. Harris is going to continue the same, exact policies under Biden.” 

The BBC affirmed that all the interviewees were Democratic voters. Watch the full exchange below. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

These remarks come as Trump and Harris battle to win Michigan in the November election. 

Arab Americans were once considered a strong Democratic bloc. However, many have rebuked the Biden-Harris administration over what they see as a failure to maintain peace in the Middle East. 

The FiveThirtyEight average polling shows Harris receiving 47.6 percent of support, while Trump is getting 47.2, a virtual tie with a difference of just 0.4 points.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Worst Thing I’ve Ever Heard’: Holocaust Survivor Rebukes Kamala’s Trump-Hitler Claims

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com