Accused Sexist Don Lemon Berates Trump Voter as Leftists Hurl Racist Insults

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Don Lemon, the former CNN anchor ousted over alleged misogynistic behavior, seems to have found a new pastime: cornering some of Trump’s supporters on the street in hopes of going viral on social media.

On Friday, Lemon posted a heavily edited, now-viral interview with a visibly nervous North Carolina man who understandably struggled to articulate his support for President Donald Trump in front of a camera.

The video—which Lemon captioned “The toughest conversation yet” and is part of the podcast, Don Lemon Show—has drawn over 4.7 million views on his X page, with some leftist users baselessly accusing the man of opposing Kamala Harris due to race and gender.

Lemon began the video by asking the unnamed white male if he had voted and then quickly pressured him to explain why he backed Trump.

“It’s really tough,” the man responds after Lemon badgered him to specify policies he liked. “It might be easier to come up with reasons why I wouldn’t vote for Kamala.”

Lemon disrupted the answer to correct the man’s pronunciation of the vice president’s name: “Ka’ma-la.”

“Come again?” the man asked, seemingly thrown off by Lemon’s elitist behavior.

“Ka’ma-la,” Lemon insisted.

The man attempted to continue, explaining, “I don’t think she’s necessarily trustworthy. I think democracy is really important. I don’t think she is where she is now via the democratic processes. … Kamala was not voted—”

Lemon interrupted once again, insisting on the pronunciation of Harris’s name before delving into a lecture about the Republican Party and January 6, mirroring his infamous past CNN tirades.

“He has been indicted on 34 criminal counts and he’s been found liable for raping a woman. So, is that democratic?” Lemon demanded, likely referencing the civil suit filed by E. Jean Carroll against Trump.

The toughest conversation yet. pic.twitter.com/kI7ygPNewD — Don Lemon (@donlemon) November 1, 2024

Lemon conveniently avoided mentioning the Democratic Party’s litany of accusations. President Joe Biden, once the Democratic nominee, was accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade.

Similarly, Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, admitted to an affair with his family’s nanny—who was left pregnant—and then was accused of slapping his former girlfriend at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. Emhoff’s alleged sexist behavior at his former law firm has also come to bite him last month.

On X, leftist users pounced on the man in Lemon’s video, vaguely branding him as racist and sexist.

Lemon’s spokesperson, Allison Gollust, did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comments before publication.

Questions were also left unanswered on whether Lemon plans to highlight Biden’s and Emhoff’s scandals—and whether Lemon makes money off his viral videos.

See some of the hysterical criticism and racism aimed toward the Trump voter below.

As a white woman, I can translate. He doesn’t want to vote for Harris because she is a woman and she is not white. You can tell how he fidgets. Also he doesn’t like Trump. So my guess is that he doesn’t vote. — Linda Stevens 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) November 1, 2024

Nah. He’s a stupid privileged white boy who doesn’t actually want to be informed.

Waste of time talking to him. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 2, 2024

Another white fucking male moron — Jen (@JenC222) November 2, 2024

Don you need to ask:

Because she’s a woman? Because she’s black? Both? Put them against the wall. We likely underestimate how many people don’t choose her because of these two non-policy reasons. — EpC Ramos (@EpCRamos) November 1, 2024