Quantcast
Saturday, November 2, 2024

Accused Sexist Don Lemon Berates Trump Voter as Leftists Hurl Racist Insults

'Another white f***ing male moron...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Don Lemon (Screenshot via X)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Don Lemon, the former CNN anchor ousted over alleged misogynistic behavior, seems to have found a new pastime: cornering some of Trump’s supporters on the street in hopes of going viral on social media.

On Friday, Lemon posted a heavily edited, now-viral interview with a visibly nervous North Carolina man who understandably struggled to articulate his support for President Donald Trump in front of a camera.

The video—which Lemon captioned “The toughest conversation yet” and is part of the podcast, Don Lemon Show—has drawn over 4.7 million views on his X page, with some leftist users baselessly accusing the man of opposing Kamala Harris due to race and gender. 

Lemon began the video by asking the unnamed white male if he had voted and then quickly pressured him to explain why he backed Trump.

“It’s really tough,” the man responds after Lemon badgered him to specify policies he liked. “It might be easier to come up with reasons why I wouldn’t vote for Kamala.” 

Lemon disrupted the answer to correct the man’s pronunciation of the vice president’s name: “Ka’ma-la.”

“Come again?” the man asked, seemingly thrown off by Lemon’s elitist behavior. 

 “Ka’ma-la,” Lemon insisted. 

The man attempted to continue, explaining, “I don’t think she’s necessarily trustworthy. I think democracy is really important. I don’t think she is where she is now via the democratic processes. … Kamala was not voted—”

Lemon interrupted once again, insisting on the pronunciation of Harris’s name before delving into a lecture about the Republican Party and January 6, mirroring his infamous past CNN tirades.

“He has been indicted on 34 criminal counts and he’s been found liable for raping a woman. So, is that democratic?” Lemon demanded, likely referencing the civil suit filed by E. Jean Carroll against Trump.

Lemon conveniently avoided mentioning the Democratic Party’s litany of accusations. President Joe Biden, once the Democratic nominee, was accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade. 

Similarly, Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, admitted to an affair with his family’s nanny—who was left pregnant—and then was accused of slapping his former girlfriend at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. Emhoff’s alleged sexist behavior at his former law firm has also come to bite him last month.

On X, leftist users pounced on the man in Lemon’s video, vaguely branding him as racist and sexist.

Lemon’s spokesperson, Allison Gollust, did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comments before publication. 

Questions were also left unanswered on whether Lemon plans to highlight Biden’s and Emhoff’s scandals—and whether Lemon makes money off his viral videos.

See some of the hysterical criticism and racism aimed toward the Trump voter below.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rashida Tlaib Snubs Kamala as Arab American Support Drifts to Trump
Next article
Karoline Leavitt’s 2-Minute Masterclass in Rebuttal Leaves ABC Anchor Speechless

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com