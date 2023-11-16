Tlaib Runs Away from Questions about Alleged Anti-Semitism

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., chose not to engage with questions posed by Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn regarding her previous support for disturbing anti-Semitic phrases, leading to a contentious exchange within the halls of Congress.

During the encounter, Vaughn pressed Tlaib about her defense of the phrase “From the river to the sea,” which has been linked to calls for the destruction of Israel. Despite the pressing questions, Tlaib did not respond, going as far as avoiding direct eye contact with the reporter.

REPORTER (@hillary__vaughn): “Do you regret using the phrase ‘from the river of the sea’? It’s used by terrorists to call for the genocide of the Jewish people.” RASHIDA TLAIB: *ignores* REPORTER (x5): “Are you antisemitic?” TLAIB (x5): *ignores* pic.twitter.com/NZ8l9s7M3F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2023

“Congresswoman, do you regret using the phrase ‘from the river to the sea,’ it’s used by terrorists to call for the genocide of Jewish people, do you regret using it?” Vaughn asked, seeking a response from the lawmaker.

However, Tlaib did not offer a reply, prompting Vaughn to reiterate the question. “The White House says that phrase can be antisemitic, are you antisemitic, congresswoman?” Vaughn doubled down. “Are you antisemitic, congresswoman Tlaib?”

Tlaib remained silent and proceeded to enter an elevator accompanied by a security detail and a staffer, as captured in video footage of the exchange.

Tlaib has faced scrutiny, even from within her party, for defending a phrase associated with calls for the elimination of Israel. The phrase gained notoriety following Hamas’s onslaught against individuals, including U.S. citizens, on Oct. 7. At least 1,400 individuals met their demise at the savage hands of Hamas terrorists.

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

The congresswoman, a vocal critic of President Joe Biden’s support for Israel, previously shared a video containing the controversial phrase. In a subsequent post, she asserted, “From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.”

This led the House of Representatives to pass a censure motion condemning Tlaib’s remarks.

The recent exchange between Vaughn and Tlaib isn’t the first of its kind. On a previous occasion on Oct. 10, Vaughn attempted to get a response from Tlaib regarding Hamas’s trail of horrors in southern Israel. Despite repeated questions, Tlaib did not acknowledge or respond to Vaughn’s inquiries.

“Do you condone what Hamas has done chopping off babies’ heads, burning children alive, raping women in the streets,” the reporter asked on several occasions throughout the video, with no acknowledgment from Tlaib.