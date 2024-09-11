Quantcast
Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Racist FBI Boss Sexually Harassed, Threatened Subordinates, DOJ-OIG Finds

'The ASAC sexually harassed the SA, made racially insensitive remarks to the IA, made misrepresentations to supervisors, bullied subordinates, threatened subordinates with retaliation if they made complaints about management, and lacked candor under oath in an OIG interview—all in violation of FBI and DOJ policy...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI Agent Flirts on January 6. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT
FBI Agent Flirts on January 6. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The DOJ’s Inspector General published a scathing report Wednesday, finding that a former FBI assistant special agent in charge, or ASAC, sexually harassed an FBI Special Agent (SA), made racially insensitive remarks to an FBI investigative analyst, and then threatened his subordinates with retaliation if they complained.

The DOJ-OIG said it opened an investigation into the ASAC after receiving reports that he sexually harassed an agent, made racially insensitive remarks, and “made misrepresentations to supervisors about a subordinate’s willingness to volunteer for a temporary assignment.”

After the inspector general began the investigation, the FBI provided additional information indicating that the ASAC bullied subordinates by using intimidating language and tactics with them, the DOJ-OIG report said. According to the DOJ-OIG, the FBI ASAC retired during the investigation into his misconduct.

“The OIG investigation substantiated the allegations that the ASAC sexually harassed the SA, made racially insensitive remarks to the IA, made misrepresentations to supervisors, bullied subordinates, threatened subordinates with retaliation if they made complaints about management, and lacked candor under oath in an OIG interview—all in violation of FBI and DOJ policy,” the DOJ-OIG report concluded.

Reports from the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General in recent years suggest that the FBI has a widespread culture of sexual misconduct.

Most recently, Headline USA exclusively obtained a DOJ-OIG report about Jeffrey Sallet, the former third-in-charge at the FBI. According to that report, Sallet made lewd comments during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising, and he invited a colleague to join the “harem” of his Texas oil billionaire friend—along with other instances of misconduct.

Like the unnamed ASAC in Wednesday’s report, Sallet retired amidst the DOJ-OIG investigation.

According to a 2020 Associated Press article entitled, ‘Under the rug:’ Sexual misconduct shakes FBI’s senior ranks, the last time the OIG did an extensive probe of sexual misconduct within the FBI, it tallied 343 “offenses” from fiscal years 2009 to 2012, including three instances of “videotaping undressed women without consent.”

That AP investigation identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

“Each of the accused FBI officials appears to have avoided discipline, the AP found, and several were quietly transferred or retired, keeping their full pensions and benefits even when probes substantiated the sexual misconduct claims against them,” the AP reported in December 2020.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WATCH: Kamala Deceives During Debate about Where She Was on Jan. 6, 2021

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com