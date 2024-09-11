WATCH: Kamala Deceives During Debate about Where She Was on Jan. 6, 2021

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Call it a lie by omission.

During Tuesday night’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the vice president gave a highly deceiving statement about where she was during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

“I was at the Capitol on January 6th. I was the Vice President-elect. I was also an acting senator. I was there,” she said.

Harris’s statement was factual, but not truthful. J6 footage revealed in March that Harris left the Capitol at 11:21 a.m.—hours before the building was breached by angry protestors.

Newly released Capitol CCTV shows Sen. Kamala Harris exiting the Capitol at 11:21 a.m. on January 6. The government filed indictments in January 6 cases for almost a year falsely claiming that Harris was still in the Capitol building. Source: https://t.co/BgD6aebHad pic.twitter.com/FlkH9HG26x — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) March 6, 2024

Bizarrely, Harris also failed to mention during Tuesday’s debate where she went after she left the Capitol: to the Democratic National Committee headquarters, which put her within 20 feet of a pipe bomb that had been planted there.Harris arrived to the DNC at 11:25 a.m., but the nearby pipe bomb wasn’t discovered until 1:07 p.m. by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer.

Some J6 researchers argue that Harris’s silence on the issue suggests that the U.S. government is engaging in a coverup with the pipe bomb case—perhaps because a government asset planted the bombs, or for some other unknown reason.

For more than the last three years, the FBI has told the public that the pipe bombs discovered outside the DNC and RNC headquarters sat for some 17 until shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 , when a female pedestrian found the RNC pipe bomb. Then, the DNC pipe bomb was discovered by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer at 1:07 p.m.—right as violence at the Capitol was beginning.

Kamala was in the DNC building at this time on Jan 6 To this day she lies and covers it up… just last night she only said she was in the Capitol Talk about weird… https://t.co/yRXZUE8qK3 — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) September 11, 2024

The FBI’s narrative has raised questions as to how the Secret Service’s bomb-sniffing dogs missed the DNC pipe bomb when sweeping the building the morning of Jan. 6. And last month, investigative reporter Julie Kelly released new footage showing an apparent law enforcement officer from Harris’s security detail exiting a DC Metro Police SUV at 12:51 p.m., and walking towards the area where the pipe bomb was found—with a bag in hand. Minutes later, the same officer walked back to the police vehicle with bag still in hand.

“What exactly was he doing? Did he set the device? And if he was acting on the up-and-up, how in the world did he not see a pipe bomb sitting right there?” Kelly asked.

For Revolver News’s Darren Beattie, who’s broken numerous stories on the pipe bomb case, Kelly’s footage makes it overwhelmingly likely that the FBI surveillance footage is fake and the bombs were actually planted not the evening before, but day of Jan. 6. Beattie has previously analyzed surveillance footage of the J5/6 pipe bomber, showing that the FBI has failed to release footage that would have shown the bomber planting the device.

Futhermore, Headline USA revealed in July that investigators identified a “person of interest” in its Jan. 5/6 pipe bombs investigation within days of the incident.

The record about the FBI’s person of interest is a Jan. 10, 2021, report that summarized the bureau’s J6 investigation up to that point. The extremely faded report is difficult to read, but it appears to state: “FBI WF and USCP have identified a person of interest who may be a match to the description of the individual placing the bombs, and continue efforts to identify through surveillance footage.”

🚨NEW🚨 The FBI released records yesterday, showing that by Jan. 10, 2021, the bureau had "identified a person of interest who may be a match to the description of the individual" who placed the pipe bombs near the RNC and DNC What happened to this person of interest? The… pic.twitter.com/CPbI8VAzIF — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) July 9, 2024

The FBI declined to comment in response to Headline USA’s questions about what happened to the person of interest, including whether the person was cleared or is still under investigation.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.