Flashback: Trump Made Eating Pets Illegal in U.S.; Biden-Harris Brought it Back

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In December 2018, then-President Donald Trump signed the Farm Bill into law, making the eating of pets like dogs and cats illegal in the United States, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Now, the Biden–Harris administration’s open-border policies have reportedly led Haitian refugees to openly flout the law in American towns such as Springfield, Ohio.

The Farm Bill included the Dog and Cat Meat Prohibition Act, a provision that was added to the bill at the behest of the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, a nonprofit group that rescues dogs and cats from the foreign meat trade.

Marc Ching of AHWF said at the time that the bill was “a major victory for the animals, prohibiting the consumption of two entire species,” while also “making America the leader in putting an end to this brutal practice worldwide.”

Before Trump signed the bill, the practice had been legal in America 44 states.

But the left is bringing back pets as food, particularly in Springfield, Ohio, a city that has been invaded by approximately 20,000 Haitians.

According to reports from citizens of Springfield, it seems that some of the Haitian refugees have been eating local pets.

“My neighbor informed me that her daughters friend had lost her cat. She checked pages, kennels, asked around, etc.,” one Springfield resident posted in an online message group.

“One day she came home from work, as soon as she stepped out of her car, looked towards a neighbors house, where Haitians live, and saw her cat hanging from a branch, like you’d do a deer for butchering, and they were carving it up to eat.”

The same poster claimed that similar things were happening to local dogs, ducks and geese as well.

Someone even caught footage of local police arresting a refugee who had eaten a cat.

🚨 Woman arrested in Ohio for eating a neighbor’s pet cat — WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/mXKxlmQLTh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2024

Municipal governments, teaming up with ostensibly Christian charities, the federal government, and local businesses, all appear to be working in coordination to permanently alter the lives of longtime citizens and residents.

“I understand they’re here under temporary protected status and you’re protecting them, and I understand that our city services are overwhelmed and understaffed, but who’s protecting us?” one longtime resident of Springfield said.

“Who’s protecting me? I want out of this town. I am sorry. Please give me a reason to stay.”

Still, some hope for the people of Springfield remains, as Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost investigates the Biden-Harris administration for flooding small towns with wave of third-world refugees.