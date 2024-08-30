Quantcast
SCOOP: Top FBI Official Bragged about Being in Texas Oil Billionaire’s ‘Harem’

'In June 2020, Sallet was talking about his plans for July Fourth, which included flying to Colorado on the private jet of his Texas oil billionaire friend...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI agent flying on a private jet with a Texas oil billionaire. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI’s former third-ranking official, Jeffrey Sallet, apparently has friends in high places—about 41,000 feet in the air, to be specific.

According to a newly unearthed DOJ Inspector General’s report obtained by Headline USA, Sallet bragged to a female colleague about having a Texas oil billionaire friend with a private jet. The heavily redacted report, which investigated sexual-misconduct allegations against Sallet, further states that Sallet invited the female colleague to join his jet-setting billionaire friend’s “harem” in June 2020.

Former FBI Associate Deputy Director Jeffrey Sallet. PHOTO: Ernst & Young
Sallet was promoted to the FBI’s third-highest position in February 2021, only to abruptly leave less than a year later—amidst the DOJ-OIG investigation into his conduct. The DOJ-OIG report found that Sallet didn’t blatantly sexually harass colleagues, but nevertheless found that his lewd remarks constituted “harassing conduct,” and violated the DOJ’s “Zero Tolerance Policy.”

Much of the DOJ-OIG report on Sallet is redacted, but it does detail the time he apparently tried to impress a female colleague by bragging about his billionaire friend in the summer of 2020.

“In June 2020, Sallet was talking about his plans for July Fourth, which included flying to Colorado on the private jet of his Texas oil billionaire friend. [THE REDACTED FEMALE COLLEAGUE] made a comment along the lines of, ‘It must be nice to have really wealthy friends,’” the DOJ-OIG report states.

“In response to [THE FEMALE’S] comment, Sallet allegedly said, ‘If you want me to, I can call him and you can join his harem,’” the report states.

When questioned by the DOJ-OIG about his comments, Sallet reportedly said he didn’t recall asking his female colleague to join the billionaire’s harem. Sallet said it was “possible” he made that comment because he has joked before about his friend having a harem.

“According to Sallet, he was part of his friend’s harem. The harem is ‘like an entourage’ of men and women and it had no sexual connotation in Sallet’s mind,” states the DOJ-OIG report, which doesn’t name the billionaire.

A harem is “a group of female animals sharing a single mate,” according to Google.com.

Another FBI official told the DOJ-OIG that he recalled Sallet talking about his billionaire friend with a private jet, but that he didn’t think Sallet would invite anyone to join a harem, other than as a bad joke.

The DOJ-OIG concluded that “the evidence shows it is more likely than not that Sallet told [HIS REDACTED FEMALE COLLEAGUE] he could call his friend so she could join his harem.”

When reached for comment, Sallet’s attorney, Douglas Brooks, emphasized that his client was not found to have sexually harassed anyone. Brooks didn’t comment further.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

