Obama Revives COVID Talking Point Weeks Before 2024 Election

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Are Democrats already preparing excuses for a potential loss in the presidential election? Former President Barack Obama’s recent statements suggest they might be.

On Tuesday, Obama claimed that election results “will be tight” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the U.S. nearly five years ago, reported the New York Post.

“Now we know this election is going to be tight. It’s going to be tight here in Wisconsin,” Obama said during a pro-Harris rally. “It’s going to be tight all across the country, and it’s going to be tight because a lot of Americans are still struggling.”

The former president—whose past remarks about black male voters sparked controversy—suggested that the nation’s financial struggles stem from the pandemic, not from the Biden-Harris administration.

“You know, as a country, we’ve been through a lot over the last few years. We forget sometimes a historic pandemic wreaked havoc on communities, on families, on businesses, and then disruptions from the pandemic caused price hikes,” he said.

Obama said the pandemic had put a “strain on family budgets,” prompting Americans to feel as if “no matter how hard they worked, they were just treading water.” He added, “So I understand why folks are looking to shake things up. I get it.”

These comments came less than two weeks after Obama faced backlash for what has been widely described as “patronizing” remarks about black voters, specifically accusing black men of rejecting Harris due to her gender.

On Oct. 11, Obama claimed that the “brothas” were not “feeling the idea of having a woman as president” and were using Harris’s shortcomings as vice president as an excuse, yet he cited no evidence to support these assertions.

Obama Shames a group of Black Men for not supporting Kamala Harris… 😂 “The Brotha’s”… figured out that Obama didn’t do Jack shit for them and understand that they had more money in their pockets under Donald Trump. This is how you can tell they are losing…… pic.twitter.com/sIK7jk9YZU — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 11, 2024

These claims quickly angered black leaders, including leftist activist Nina Turner. Speaking on CNN, Turner criticized Obama’s comments: “Why are black men being lectured to? Why are black men being belittled in ways that no other voting group [has]?”

Democrat Nina Turner blows up CNN panel and trashes Obama.pic.twitter.com/WplNKl4PH8 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 11, 2024

In a letter to the editor published by The Washington Post, one writer argued that the real reason Harris is struggling to gain black men’s support “is that the Biden administration has ignored and continues to ignore and avoid Black men’s needs.”