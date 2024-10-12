Liberal Activist Slams Obama’s ‘Patronizing’ Attack on Black Men

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A high-profile leftist activist reproached former President Barack Obama after he lectured black male voters for committing the atrocious crime of not supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and Bernie Sanders campaign surrogate, scolded Obama’s claims that black men “aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president” and are hiding these sentiments by highlighting several of Harris’s flaws.

Turner slammed Obama’s remarks as “patronizing” and “wrong” in an X post on Friday, which included a clip of her CNN appearance from Thursday, where she directly countered the former president’s claims.

“Why are black men being lectured to? Why are black men being belittled in ways that no other voting group [has]?” Turner asked during her interview on CNN NewsNight.

“Now, lot of love for former President Obama, but for him to single out black men is wrong and some of the black men that I have talked to have their reasons why they want to vote a different way,” she continued.

Turner emphasized that Democrats need to “respect” the reality that some black men have pledged to vote for a candidate other than Harris.

Months ago, while President Biden was still the Democratic nominee, I said this. God forbid, if Donald J Trump becomes President again, what we are NOT going to do is blame Black voters, ESPECIALLY Black men. pic.twitter.com/SploQ48Hxo — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) October 11, 2024

In Pennsylvania, Harris is polling at just 78% support from black male voters—a figure that, while still high, is strikingly lower than President Joe Biden’s 92% support in the state, according to a 2020 exit poll.

“Unless President Barack Obama is going to go out and lecture every other group of men from other identity groups. My message for Democrats is: Don’t bring it here to black men, who by in large, don’t vote much differently from black women,” Turner stated.

Turner later reiterated her outrage over Obama’s comments in an op-ed for Newsweek, affirming that his comments made her “jaw hit the floor” and her “blood boil.”

“I was infuriated to hear these remarks,” Turner wrote. “No other group of voters is talked to like this, as if they are children. But it’s not just the paternalistic tone that had me enraged. It’s the underlying message in his words—that Black men are misogynistic and can’t bring themselves to vote for a woman.”