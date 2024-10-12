Quantcast
Friday, October 11, 2024

Liberal Activist Slams Obama’s ‘Patronizing’ Attack on Black Men

'No other group of voters is talked to like this, as if they are children...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA high-profile leftist activist reproached former President Barack Obama after he lectured black male voters for committing the atrocious crime of not supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and Bernie Sanders campaign surrogate, scolded Obama’s claims that black men “aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president” and are hiding these sentiments by highlighting several of Harris’s flaws. 

Turner slammed Obama’s remarks as “patronizing” and “wrong” in an X post on Friday, which included a clip of her CNN appearance from Thursday, where she directly countered the former president’s claims. 

“Why are black men being lectured to? Why are black men being belittled in ways that no other voting group [has]?” Turner asked during her interview on CNN NewsNight. 

“Now, lot of love for former President Obama, but for him to single out black men is wrong and some of the black men that I have talked to have their reasons why they want to vote a different way,” she continued. 

Turner emphasized that Democrats need to “respect” the reality that some black men have pledged to vote for a candidate other than Harris. 

In Pennsylvania, Harris is polling at just 78% support from black male voters—a figure that, while still high, is strikingly lower than President Joe Biden’s 92% support in the state, according to a 2020 exit poll. 

“Unless President Barack Obama is going to go out and lecture every other group of men from other identity groups. My message for Democrats is: Don’t bring it here to black men, who by in large, don’t vote much differently from black women,” Turner stated. 

Turner later reiterated her outrage over Obama’s comments in an op-ed for Newsweek, affirming that his comments made her “jaw hit the floor” and her “blood boil.” 

“I was infuriated to hear these remarks,” Turner wrote. “No other group of voters is talked to like this, as if they are children. But it’s not just the paternalistic tone that had me enraged. It’s the underlying message in his words—that Black men are misogynistic and can’t bring themselves to vote for a woman.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Requests Decoy Planes Amid Iranian Threats

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com