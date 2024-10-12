Obama Begs ‘Brothas’ to Back Kamala as Even Leftist Media Admits VP’s Problem w/ Men

Former President Barack Obama begged his black “brothas” to support Vice President Kamala Harris for President Thursday as even CNN recognized the Democratic nominee’s problem with men.

Obama told black men to stop making “excuses” and vote for Harris before speaking at the vice president’s campaign rally in Pittsburgh.

“We have not yet seen the same kind of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” the ex-narcissist-in-chief told a group of black men. “I also want to say that seems to be more pronounced with the brothas.”

Obama continued by telling the black men they should support Harris because she “grew up like you” and had to “work harder.”

Democrats have reportedly been fearful as Harris struggles to gain male support, according to The Hill. Trump leads Harris by 11 points nationally among likely male voters, a New York Times/Siena College survey revealed.

Harris has hemorrhaged support from Hispanic and black men in battleground states, the outlet added. In Arizona, only 39% of Hispanic men support Harris, while 51% support Trump, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings pointed out the obvious Thursday evening when he brought up gender ideology and Harris’s problem with male voters.

“This is a political party that thinks gender is just a state of mind, and all of a sudden they’re like, ‘we have trouble with moderate biological males.’”

Jennings said on CNN’s The Source that Obama admitted black men were “not enthusiastic” about Harris and blamed their lack of excitement on misogyny.

“He insulted them,” Jennings remarked.

The Harris campaign attempted to reach out to male voters with a new ad titled “Man Enough.” The 90-second video featured men of multiple racial backgrounds and physiques say they are “man enough” to engage in an array of activities, including some stereotypically emasculating, as well as vote for Harris.

“I’m man enough to tell you that I cry at Love Actually,” one man proudly declared in Harris’ ad.

I present to you the cringiest political ad ever created. pic.twitter.com/P0JMI1caNS — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

None of the men featured in Harris’s ad were organic supporters as they were portrayed. They were all actors, X user @drrollergator revealed in a thread.

Actor Winston Carter, the star of the 2016 film Spaghettiman, played the simple small-town farmer in Harris’s ad. Spaghettiman tells the story of a man who “becomes a superhero that can fight crime with the power of spaghetti,” according to IMBd.

ACTOR WINSTON CARTER – STAR OF "SPAGHETTI MAN" IS JUST A SIMPLE SMALL TOWN FARMER https://t.co/5vCr9GmEmo pic.twitter.com/HuNTIuJia5 — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) October 11, 2024

Harris’s ad also featured actor Lanre Idewu, who starred in the film Hush. Idewu was the muscular black man casually chilling in a garage in Harris’ ad.

N ACTOR LANRE IDEWU FROM THE MOVIE "HUSH" IS SIMILARLY JUST UR NORMAL EVERYDAY GUY JUST GENERICALLY CHILLING IN HIS GARAGE GYM pic.twitter.com/tLUWYGBnKg — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) October 11, 2024

Other actors in Harris’s ad include Mike Leffingwell, Wayland McQueen and Tony Ketcham.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.