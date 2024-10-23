Trump May Sue CBS If Network Doesn’t Release Full Interview Transcript

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s legal team told CBS News on Monday that Trump is considering filing a lawsuit against the network if it doesn’t release the full transcript of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s 60 Minutes interview.

“Such manipulative editing was aimed at causing confusion among the electorate regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’s abilities, intelligence and appeal,” Trump lawyer Edward Andrew Paltzik stated.

He then wrote that “news organizations such as CBS have a responsibility to accurately represent the truth of events” instead of distorting “an interview to try and make their preferred candidate appear coherent and decisive, which Harris most certainly is not.”

“Due to CBS’ actions, the public cannot distinguish which Kamala Harris they are seeing: the candidate or the puppet of a behind-the-scenes editor,” Paltzik wrote.

After that, the Trump team stated that the network must release the full transcript.

“The executives and producers at CBS, and 60 Minutes in particular, are unquestionably aware that the purpose behind editing the Interview was to confuse the electorate and portray the Vice President in a better light than a full, unedited transcript would reveal. Responsible news sources must be held accountable to the highest standards,” Paltzik stated.

It wasn’t the first time the Trump team demanded that the network be transparent. At the beginning of this month, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, criticized 60 Minutes.

“On Sunday, 60 Minutes teased Kamala’s highly-anticipated sit-down interview with one of her worst word salads to date, which received significant criticism on social media,” Leavitt wrote. “During the full interview on Monday evening, the word salad was deceptively edited to lessen Kamala’s idiotic response.”

She also demanded that CBS News release the full interview transcript.

“Why did 60 Minutes choose not to air Kamala’s full word salad, and what else did they choose not to air?” Leavitt wrote. “The American people deserve the full, unedited transcript from Kamala’s sit-down interview. We call upon 60 Minutes and CBS to release it.”

It was also reported that 60 Minutes gaslighted Americans by saying the interview was not selectively edited. The network also refused to release the transcript.