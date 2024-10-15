Quantcast
Monday, October 14, 2024

Kamala Unveils Patronizing Pitch to Black Men: Weed and Cash Handouts

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the University of Pittsburgh's Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAVice President Kamala Harris has unveiled a so-called economic plan to court black male voters, or “brothas,” as former President Barack Obama recently called them. 

Harris’s not-so-groundbreaking plan pledges to hand out $20,000 taxpayer-funded forgivable loans to one million black entrepreneurs and others, while also committing to legalizing recreational marijuana. 

The plan, announced on Monday, comes as Harris faces dwindling support from black male voters, a crucial voting bloc for the Democratic Party ahead of the November election. 

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll shows Harris receiving the support of 78 percent of black male voters. 

This is strikingly lower than the 90 percent support that Joe Biden received in 2020 and the 92 percent that Hillary Clinton earned in 2016. 

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is polling at 15 percent, more than double the support he received in 2016. In 2020, Trump garnered around 9 percent of the black male vote. These figures are based on estimates by the Times. 

Obama took notice of these troubling polls for Harris and publicly chastised black men, offensively accusing them of holding sexist views against the vice president. 

Addressing the “brothas,” Obama suggested that some men “aren’t ‘feeling’ the idea of having a woman as president” and were using other reasons to justify their opposition. 

Harris has promoted her purported agenda for black men, tweeting Monday that they “deserve a president who sees them, and will help break through the barriers preventing them from building intergenerational wealth and realizing their aspirations.” 

Obama reshared Harris’s tweet, praising her for having “a plan that will lift up Black men and their families.” 

“She’s laid out some ways to give Black men the tools to build wealth, achieve financial freedom, and lower costs,” he added. 

