NJ Gov. Sherrill Launches Portal to Monitor ICE

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly sworn-in New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill followed through on her promise to launch a local portal for her administration to track ICE operations across the Garden State.

Sherrill, a Democrat who took office on Jan. 20, formally announced the portal on Wednesday, touting it as a way for individuals to report videos of ICE interactions in the state.

She said the portal is intended to allow the local government to monitor potential civil rights violations by President Donald Trump’s immigration officers.

“If you’re approached by an agent or see an ICE operation taking place, and you’re at a safe distance – send us your videos,” Sherrill wrote on X.

The portal is one of three actions taken by Sherrill to counter ICE operations in New Jersey, as announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

In addition to the portal, she said she signed an executive order banning ICE from launching operations from any state property and launched a website to “make sure people know their Constitutional rights when interacting with federal agents.”

The portal is housed on the website of New Jersey’s acting attorney general, Jennifer Davenport.

The portal encourages the public to submit reports of “incidents involving harmful conduct by, or negative interactions with, federal personnel conducting immigration enforcement in New Jersey.”

It added, “Federal agents have authority to enforce federal immigration laws, but they must do so lawfully. Examples of concerning activity include uses of excessive force, warrantless searches or arrests, racial profiling, wrongful detentions, interference with voting, or other civil-rights violations.”