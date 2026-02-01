NJ Gov. Launches Anti-ICE Portal Despite Federal Lawsuits Against Them

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly sworn-in New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced Thursday the launch of a portal designed to track federal immigration agents and ICE operations in the state, despite ongoing lawsuits filed by the Trump administration against similar tools.

Sherrill, who took office on Jan. 20, promoted the portal during an interview on The Daily Show, claiming it would help her administration stay on the lookout for ICE activity.

“If you see an ICE agent in the street, get your phone out, we want to know,” Sherrill said. “They have not been forthcoming. They will pick people up, they will not tell us who they are, they will not tell us if they’re here legally, they won’t check.”

She added, “They’ll pick up American citizens. They picked up a 5-year-old child. We want documentation, and we are going to make sure we get there.”

🚨 BREAKING: New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill to Launch a Portal to Track & Report ICE Agents “We are going to be standing up a portal so people can upload all their cell phone videos and alert people. If you see an ICE agent in the street, get your phone out.” pic.twitter.com/zgpW7JFkOf — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 29, 2026

Sherrill spokesperson Sean Higgins said the administration will soon announce additional details about the controversial tool, according to the N

“Keeping New Jerseyans safe is Governor Sherrill’s top priority and, in the coming days, she and Acting Attorney General Davenport will announce additional actions to protect New Jerseyans from federal overreach,” Higgins claimed.

Sherrill’s announcement comes just weeks after DHS dropped a summons against Meta seeking information about Montco Community Watch, a social media page that publishes videos and locations of ICE agents.

DHS previously dropped a similar summons in 2025 after targeting LBProtest, an anonymous Instagram account used to promote anti-ICE protests.